Everton purchased a number of players before the 2020/21 season got underway, the Toffees raiding the free transfer market to sign the likes of Dele Alli, Demarai Gray and more to the Merseyside club.

The loan market was also put to good use too, bolstering their squad with the loan acquisitions of Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa and Donny van de Beek.

It's fair to say neither of those loanees are remembered too fondly at Goodison Park - both players making a combined nine appearances for Everton before returning to their parent clubs.

It was a disappointing transfer window in truth that seeped into disappointing displays on the pitch, Gray arguably the only positive purchase looking back - the left-winger scoring 12 goals from 75 appearances in Everton blue, three of those goals coming in his first four starts.

One of the most underwhelming transfers was Salomon Rondon's arrival on Merseyside however, the ex-Newcastle striker toothless in a Toffees strip.

How much did Salomon Rondon cost Everton?

From an Everton perspective, they'll be glad that the failure of Rondon's transfer didn't break the bank.

The Venezuelan joined Rafa Benitez's men on a free transfer deal after spells in China and Russia, signed after a competent goal-scoring record in the Premier League with Benitez's former club Newcastle United.

He would manage 12 goals in 33 appearances for the Magpies, leading to Everton bringing him in as another useful striker option without having to pay a fee for an attacker elsewhere.

Fans of Everton would still be hacked off by Rondon's efforts whilst in his year at the club, regardless of no fee being paid.

He would manage a dire three goals for the club in all competitions, only netting once in the Premier League for the Toffees away from home versus Crystal Palace.

The Venezuelan would therefore depart the Toffees without ever scoring a home goal in league action, his two other strikes coming against non-league Boreham Wood in the FA Cup.

Everton podcaster Lee McClean at the time branded Rondon as "absolutely terrible" and "one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in a blue shirt." Harsh words, indeed.

Where is Salomon Rondon now?

The former Everton man, who is now reaching the twilight of his career at 34 years of age, moved to River Plate at the expiry of his contract in Merseyside.

Rondon has remarkably succeeded in South America, scoring eight times in 27 starts so far for River Plate.

His most notable goal for the Argentine giants so far came in the hotly contested Superclásico, scoring the opener in that one versus fierce rivals Boca Juniors to see them on their way to a hard-fought 2-0 win at La Bombonera.

Incredibly and rather damningly, the 34-year-old actually has more goals for River Plate so far in 2023 than any Everton striker so far this campaign. Indeed, current Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin trails five goals behind the veteran forward who has breathed life back into his career in Argentina. Last term, even Dwight McNeil - top scorer with seven - couldn't beat that tally.

Everton still won't want to be reminded of Rondon's exploits in a Toffees shirt, hoping that their new striker addition Beto from Udinese won't be as big of a disappointment - the Portuguese recruit costing Everton around £25m with one solitary goal so far.