Everton have been brilliant defensively under boss Sean Dyche, with the Toffees having the best defensive record of any side in the Premier League's bottom half with 42 goals conceded.

The club have also kept the joint second-most clean sheets in the division, with Arsenal the only side in England's top flight to register more this season.

The Toffees received a six-point deduction earlier this campaign, which has seen the club float dangerously close to the relegation zone, with their defensive record a huge boost in the club's battle to avoid the drop.

However, it's Everton's attack that has halted them from pulling clear of any relegation threat, with Dyche's side only scoring 31 times in 30 games this campaign, with only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United scoring fewer.

The club could've benefitted from a former forward who departed Goodison back in 2017, after an unsuccessful period with the club before excelling in front of goal in recent years.

Enner Valencia's stats at Everton

After joining the club on a season-long loan from fellow Premier League side West Ham United for the 2016/17 campaign, striker Enner Valencia arrived at Goodison Park looking to bolster the club's chances of reaching the Europa League.

He featured 21 times for the Toffees in the Premier League, scoring three times for the club, with his first goal coming in his 11th appearance for Everton in the 3-0 victory over Southampton.

However, he would only go on to score two more goals during his temporary spell at the club, with his other two goals coming against Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City.

Everton had a £14.5m option to buy in Valencia's loan move, but his lack of goals during his loan spell saw the club opt against any permanent deal for the Ecuadorian forward.

He would subsequently leave Goodison in May 2017, with the striker moving to Mexico, joining Tigres UNAL on a permanent basis.

Enner Valencia's stats since 2022

In recent years, Ecuadorian forward Valencia has shown no signs of slowing down with his goalscoring, despite the former Toffee being 34 years of age.

During the 2022/23 season, he plied his trade for Fenerbahçe in the Turkish League, with Valencia enjoying the best goalscoring campaign of his entire career.

Over the 48 games he played for the side, he scored 33 times, with the former West Ham striker also scoring three times for his nation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 5 foot 10 marksman moved back to South America in 2023, joining Sport Club Internacional in Brazil with the 34-year-old continuing his solid form. Over the last year, he's featured 40 times in all competitions, scoring 19 times, with Everton missing out on a proven finisher.

The "clinical" forward, as described by Statman Dave, has been sensational in recent years as his 52 goals since 2022 can attest to, with the Toffees missing a trick by not signing him when they had the chance.

Although now a veteran, his phenomenal goalscoring record would have potentially been the difference between a relegation scrap and mid-table security for Dyche's side this season.