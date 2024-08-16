Everton have been given a huge boost regarding the future of an "outstanding" player on the eve of their season opener against Brighton, according to a new update from journalist Graeme Bailey.

Everton transfer news

The Blues get their new Premier League season up and running this weekend, with a home clash against Brighton coming their way on Saturday afternoon. It will be fascinating to see how the new signings fare at Goodison Park, following a summer that has seen the likes of Jake O'Brien, Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye come in.

There is still time for further reinforcements to arrive at Everton, with plenty of rumours doing the rounds in recent days. That includes Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, who could help fill the void left by Amadou Onana, having joined Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window.

The Blues are also believed to have made contact with Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko over a summer move after his proposed move to Marseille fell through. The 19-year-old scored five goals in the Bundesliga last season, despite only making four starts.

Another young player, Barcelona's Vitor Roque, has also emerged as a summer transfer target for Everton, with the La Liga giants seemingly happy to let him go despite only snapping him up recently. Now, a key update has emerged over the future of a current Goodison hero, too, in what could be a welcome boost for Sean Dyche.

Everton boosted over "outstanding" player

Speaking to Everton.News, Bailey claimed that Everton are "hopeful" that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will stay put this summer, despite interest from Newcastle.

"I still wouldn’t rule Newcastle out of this. There’s still two weeks to go. Newcastle like him a lot. He still hasn’t signed that contract. Nothing imminent, but I think over the last two weeks I wouldn’t rule anything out. I think there’s still interest there from a few teams.

"There’s been a few sniffs around him from what I’m hearing, but there’s not a lot Everton can do at this point. He’s got a year left, they want him to stay. From what I’m hearing they’re pretty hopeful."

Keeping hold of Calvert-Lewin would feel like a massive positive for Everton, even though injuries have plagued him down the years, preventing him from consistently finding the form that saw him score 29 Premier League goals in 2019/20 and 2020/21 combined.

When available, the 27-year-old remains a formidable striker who combines pace, power and strong finishing, with Dyche hailing him last season.

"I thought he was excellent. He's had a bit of illness. We're hopeful that has passed, he had it before the game, so I must commend him on that. His physical performance was outstanding, he's not quite over it but we hope it settles down a bit."

Newcastle could still potentially chance their arm, looking to make a late move for the £100,000-a-week-earning Calvert-Lewin, but if Everton can retain his services beyond this summer, it could end up feeling every bit as important as any new signing that comes in.