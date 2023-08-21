On Sunday afternoon, Everton suffered a miserable and damaging 4-0 defeat against high-flying Aston Villa in the Premier League.

For the first time since 1955/56, Everton have lost their first two league games of the season without scoring and it is worrying times for the Goodison Park faithful.

It has kickstarted that argument blaming the board’s mismanagement for the club’s fall as relegation candidates, with Michael Keane becoming an embodiment of the struggle over recent years.

He has been at the club since 2017 but has never impressed, and his inclusion in the starting lineup six years later is indicative of the fragmented and broken nature of the transfer policy.

Keane was at fault for the third Villa goal, and his lack of pace, awareness, defensive positioning, and technical ability means he is not at the standard required.

Toffees director of football Kevin Thelwell is in the market for a new centre-back, but the latest target won’t fill Everton fans with any hope…

What’s the latest Everton transfer news?

According to reputable journalist Rudy Galetti, Everton have expressed an interest in signing Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he revealed:

“Despite the deal that collapsed with West Ham, Maguire is still on the market. Only with his farewell, Manchester United will sign a new centre-back. At the moment for the former United captain, everything is going slow. Everton showed interest in him in the last few days, but nothing concrete at the moment.”

The Englishman’s proposed £30m transfer to West Ham United broke down, as he was unable to agree on the terms of his exit with the Red Devils, which has opened the door for Everton to possibly make a move.

Would Harry Maguire be a good signing for Everton?

Given the desperation and the uncertainty that envelopes Everton, the idea of signing a player whose recent playing time has been littered with mistakes would be a questionable strategy.

Last season, Maguire started just eight Premier League games and has slipped behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

More recently, as a damning indictment of his faltering form and waning influence, Erik ten Hag stripped the former Leicester City titan of the captaincy.

Although he would probably be more suited to Sean Dyche's setup - given the deeper, defensive style - it is unclear whether he is the right option for a club destined for another desperate relegation fight.

The £190k-per-week centre-back has previously been branded as “woeful” by Lianne Sanderson, and his slow, immobile, unconvincing presence for United closely mirrors what Keane, unfortunately, offers to Everton.

Back in 2019, United shelled out a ridiculous £80m on Maguire, but Everton’s purchase of Keane for a then-club record fee of £30m is also embarrassing in hindsight.

In April 2022, talkSPORT’s Perry Groves commented that the Toffees' defender looks like “he’s not in control of his own body” and this was painfully apparent against Villa.

In an attempt to intercept a throw-in, Keane's lackadaisical ouch perfectly cushioned the ball into the path of Leon Bailey, who calmly finished the chance. Then, a mix-up between Ashley Young and the 6 foot 3 calamity allowed Jhon Duran to steal in a net a fourth.

Whilst Maguire is arguably more reliable than Keane, his form, confidence, and lack of agility are very concerning factors and his possible arrival isn’t the boost that Goodison Park needs, so Thelwell ought to steer clear of the Red Devils flop heading into the final ten days of the transfer window.