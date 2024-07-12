Romelu Lukaku, John Stones and Anthony Gordon are just three players that Everton have made huge profits on in recent years, all either joining the club for a bargain fee or coming through as a product of the Toffees’ academy.

However, they’ve also had their fair share of blunders in the market, signing players who have failed to deliver and seeing them lose a lot of money, subsequently plunging the Toffees into financial difficulties.

As a result, the club have had to act sensibly when it comes to new additions, to prevent a repeat of the breach of PSR rules last season which saw Sean Dyche’s side hit with a combined deduction of eight points.

The 53-year-old boss has done an excellent job considering the circumstances since his appointment in January 2023, securing the club’s ever-present Premier League status and providing stability in a time of off-the-field turmoil.

He now has the opportunity to bolster his squad and build on last season’s 15th-placed finish, with Everton still pushing to sign one player despite constant interest from other top-flight clubs.

Everton’s attempts to sign Jaden Philogene

In recent days, The Athletic reported that Everton had submitted a £16m bid for Hull City forward Jaden Philogene, amid long-standing interest in the 22-year-old.

The forward produced some excellent stats for the Tigers last season under former boss Liam Rosenior, scoring 12 and registering six assists in his 32 appearances, during what was his first season at the MKM Stadium.

However, the transfer saga has taken a huge twist in the last 48 hours, with Ipswich Town attempting to complete their own deal for the player, with an £18m package agreed to beat Everton to the player's signature.

Despite the agreement, Aston Villa, the club where Philogene spent most of his academy days, have triggered the buy-back option in the deal that saw him leave for Hull, with the decision now up to the player as to where he moves ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, despite the recent interest in the young attacker, the club already have one player at Goodison who is worth more than the in-demand Hull talent.

Dwight McNeil’s market value in 2024

After arriving on Merseyside for £20m from Burnley back in the summer of 2022, winger Dwight McNeil has become a hit with the supporters, playing a key role under Dyche in securing the club’s top-flight status.

He’s since featured 82 times for the Toffees, scoring ten goals, including a magnificent strike against Nottingham Forests towards the back end of last season, allowing the club to take a huge leap towards survival.

Dwight McNeil's PL stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games played 35 Goals 3 Assists 6 Chances created 69 Successful dribbles 30 Successful crosses 65 Stats via FotMob

As a result, his market value has skyrocketed to £29m, as per Football Transfers, seeing him valued higher than current target Philogene, who’s only valued at £10m despite the recent interest at around the £18m mark.

The “special” McNeil, as dubbed by journalist Andy Jones, is still only 24, having huge potential to further improve his all-round game under Dyche, building on the excellent strides he’s made in recent years.

Missing out on Philogene may not be a bad thing for the Toffees, with his potential arrival halting the progression of McNeil, whilst also allowing the club to invest their funds elsewhere in a bid to pull further clear of the drop zone next season.