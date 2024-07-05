Despite the recent PSR troubles that have plagued the club, Everton have already conducted some shrewd business in the transfer market in an attempt to avoid another Premier League relegation battle in 2024/25.

Sean Dyche’s side have already secured the signings of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa, with Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye both also joining the club in a bid to prevent another relegation battle next season.

However, despite the recent deals, the club are still targeting reinforcements to bolster Dyche’s squad, turning their attentions to Celtic’s Matt O’Riley to further bolster their already impressive midfield department.

Despite the interest in the Dane, the club are already stacked in the midfield, including one player who has massively thrived under Dyche’s guidance at Goodison Park.

James Garner’s stats at Everton

Since arriving at Goodison Park during the summer of 2022, midfielder James Garner has impressed in multiple different positions under Dyche.

He's often been utilised at right-back and right-midfield before finally cementing his place in the Toffees' midfield alongside Idrissa Gueye, with Abdoulaye Doucoure playing slightly further forward.

The former Manchester United youngster has made 61 appearances since his switch to Goodison, scoring twice including a well-taken goal against Bournemouth - which remains his only Premier League goal to date.

His stats from last season are very impressive, with the former Nottingham Forest loanee averaging 1.4 interceptions per game in the Premier League this season. He also averages 2.5 tackles per 90 this season, with the midfielder demonstrating his ball-winning qualities in the middle of Dyche's side.

The 23-year-old has also excelled in possession for the Toffees, averaging three progressive passes per game with the midfielder racking up two assists in his 37 Premier League outings.

James Garner's PL stats for Everton (2023/24) Statistics Tally Appearances 37 Goals 1 Assists 2 Interceptions per 90 1.4 Tackles per 90 2.5 Progressive passes per 90 3 Stats via FBref

James Garner's market value in 2024

Garner joined the club for £9m back in the summer of 2022 from fellow Premier League side Man United, with the midfielder once having a big future at Old Trafford.

Nearly two years on from his arrival in the North West, Garner now has a market value of £19m, as per Transfermarkt, with the 23-year-old currently worth just over two times more than the fee the club forked out for his signature.

However, his subsequent value is less than the fee Celtic are demanding for O’Riley, with Brendan Rodgers's side asking for £30m in order to part ways with their Player of the Year amid interest from the Toffees in recent days. Although he'd be a fine pick-up, they already have an impressive midfield player at their disposal here.

The “top-class” Garner, as described by former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher, has demonstrated his qualities during his first couple of years on Merseyside with the sky being the limit for the youngster.

O’Riley would be an excellent addition to the Toffees, but they would have to pay a pretty penny for his services, with Dyche better off spending the money on other areas such as the forward line to combat their recent goalscoring issues.