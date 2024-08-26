Everton have reportedly asked for information about the availability of £22,000-a-week international star who produced a stunning moment at the 2022 World Cup.

Everton under-fire and in need of signings

It has been a miserable start to the new Premier League season for the Blues, having gone into the 2024/25 hoping that another relegation battle would not be on the cards. Instead, they have lost their opening two matches, 3-0 at home to Brighton and 4-0 away to Tottenham, leading to plenty of frustration among the fanbase.

With footage emerging of some Everton fans confronting the players on their way back north on the train over the weekend, and Neal Maupay angrily responding to their antics on social media. Sean Dyche finds himself under huge pressure, and more signings could be key to helping his side's chances of enjoying a change in fortunes.

Attacking reinforcements are needed before the end of the current transfer window, and Armando Broja has been linked with a summer move to Goodison Park before Friday's transfer cutoff. They have been boosted in their efforts to snap him up, due to Ipswich Town's move for him potentially falling through.

Meanwhile, Everton have also been backed to complete the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar, although the Slovakian has plenty of options and is on massive wages.

Everton asked for information about World Cup hero

According to ABC Diallo, Everton are believed to have asked for information about Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel, as they look to seal a summer move for the 32-cap Argentine.

The report states that Nottingham Forest are also keen - he spent a spell on loan there last season - but they "are not the only team in the English league interested in the Sevilla player", with the Blues being the other suitor.

Montiel could be a big upgrade on Everton's current right-back options, with the likes of Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman both ageing figures whose best days are firmly behind them. The 27-year-old has Premier League experience after his stint at Forest, making 14 appearances in the competition last season, registering two assists in that time.

Montiel also etched his name into football history when he scored the winning penalty for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, firing home the decisive spot-kick after a thrilling shootout triumph over France in the final. That highlights his mental fortitude, standing tall in one of the biggest moments imaginable for a footballer.

At 27 years of age, the £22,000-a-week Sevilla ace is still young enough to improve further, but is also a hugely experienced player, and he brings both attacking and defensive quality from right-back, averaging 2.1 clearances and 1.6 tackles per game in the league last term.