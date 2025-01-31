Everton are one of a host of clubs who have been offered the chance to sign a speedy new attacking player in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Everton seeking striker reinforcements

The Blues continue to be linked with new signings in the coming days, with Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi seen as a possible option. The 27-year-old has had to accept playing second fiddle to the impressive Chris Wood this season, making only two starts in the Premier League, so a move to another club midway through the campaign could appeal to him.

Rangers striker Hamza Igamane is another rumoured target for Everton, with the 22-year-old a young player with a huge amount of potential, scoring nine goals in only 13 Scottish Premiership starts this season. He also has four goals in as many starts in the Europa League, showing that he can cut it in one of Europe's top competitions.

Sean Longstaff has also been backed to seal a move to the Blues before the end of the window, having fallen down the midfield pecking order at Newcastle United this season, following the excellent form of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton. The Englishman could be a shrewd addition at Goodison Park, providing David Moyes with extra legs in the middle of the park.

Everton offered chance to sign "flamboyant" ace

According to a new report from Calciomercato, Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, with the Serie A giants looking to generate funds for new signings by selling fringe players.

The Blues are far from the only club in the mix to snap up the 25-year-old, however, with Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Tottenham all mentioned as potential suitors.

Chukwueze is the type of player that Everton could badly do with right now, given the attacking quality he possesses, primarily cutting inside from the right-hand side. The Nigerian has been described as "flamboyant" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he bagged 68 goal contributions (37 goals and 31 assists) in 207 appearances for Villarreal before his move to Milan.

The fact that Milan are seemingly so willing to sell Chukwueze is merely financial, rather than them not rating him, and Everton should be looking to swoop in and sign a player whose best years are still likely to be ahead of him.

A five-goal and 38-cap Nigeria international, he could light up the right flank similarly to how Iliman Ndiaye has excelled on the left wing at times this season, making the Blues a more potent attacking force straight away.