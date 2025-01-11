Everton have a "good chance" of completing the signing of a "'superb" young attacker and are planning an offer, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Everton manager latest

It's set to be a busy period at Goodison Park, following the sacking of Sean Dyche as manager on Thursday, following nearly two years in charge of the Blues.

Since then, Everton have been working hard on nailing the Englishman's successor at Goodison Park, with David Moyes emerging as the most likely figure to come in. The Scot arguably feels like the safest pair of hands, considering his strong knowledge of both the club itself and the Premier League, only recently managing Wwst Ham.

The Scot isn't the only option for the Blues, however, with former AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca also reportedly in talks. The Portuguese worked under The Friedkin Group during his time in charge of Roma, so they may feel that he represents a great choice who they know well.

Ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was also mentioned as a possible replacement for Dyche before his dismissal, in what would be a high-profile appointment. He won five Serie A titles during his stint in Turin, also reaching the Champions League final in 2017.

Everton prepare offer for "superb" ace

Taking to X on Friday, Hawkins claimed that Everton are preparing an offer for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, and have a "good chance" of signing him in January.

Nuamah is a young player with so much potential, which is exactly the type of footballer the Blues should be looking to sign moving forward.

The 21-year-old is making a name for himself at Lyon, already making 49 appearances for Ligue 1, scoring four goals and registering three assists in that time, and he netted 20 times in 49 outings during his time at Nordsjaelland, too. His end product should only improve with age as well.

Nuamah has also scored three goals in 12 caps for Ghana, making an impact on the international stage, and journalist Bence Bocsak has described him as a "superb" player.

Primarily a right-sided attacker, Nuamah could provide a nice balance for Everton's next manager, with Iliman Ndiaye on the opposite flank, and the fact that he would be a long-term addition means the Blues should see him as an exciting signing.