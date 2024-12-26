The four-in-a-row Premier League champions needed a win. Needed it with fervent separation. Perhaps Everton were supposed to roll over and let Pep Guardiola fashion the most incredible title-winning comeback. Again.

But no, Sean Dyche masterfully sculpted another invaluable point, adding City to the recent list, containing Arsenal and Chelsea, who have been foiled in their pursuit of three points.

Everton aren't perfect, and neither is Dyche's football, but in this craggy-faced tactician, the Toffees have something solid and dependable. Dyche's brand acts as a relegation repellent, and despite a dismal start to the campaign, four losses from four, there is hope that The Friedkin Group and Everton and whatever that contains can find something worth singing about over the years ahead.

December was supposed to be Dyche's undoing, Everton unwrapped like a disappointing Christmas present. But no. Stand up and listen to the Evertonians roar. There's a new year on the horizon - and a new dawn for the Merseysiders.

Everton's best performers v Man City

Manchester City are in crisis, their wretched run of ugly form stretching to one win in 13 matches across all competitions. They huffed and puffed, showed flashes of Superman strength, but ultimately fell flat against an Everton team rooted in organisation and steel.

Pragmatic football has hardly been Guardiola's kryptonite across so many illustrious years, but when the slick and stylish muscle memory is faltering, Dyche's style is capable of repelling the more 'attractive' adversary.

Erling Haaland struggled to harness more than residual authority, moving like a desperate alley cat in the hope of scraps. Vitalii Mykolenko brought down the electric Savinho but Haaland's second-half penalty was confidently saved by a face-pulling Jordan Pickford, who made three further saves at the Etihad Stadium.

Idrissa Gueye also defied his 35 years in a standout midfield display, pitted against Rodri's ostensible replacement in Mateo Kovacic and looking more like the Ballon d'Or-winning Spaniard, truth be told.

But there was one man who stood out above all others. You know who.

Iliman Ndiaye is Everton's star man

Iliman Ndiaye scored his fourth goal of the season when he rifled a slanting shot into the corner of Stefan Ortega's goal. Control, creativity and gumption were all on show. He's a special player.

The 24-year-old arrived at Goodison Park in July, signing a £15m deal after a stint in France with Marseille. With pace, power and potency, he's established himself as a fan favourite and stepped up to the plate in Manchester.

Lackadaisical Citizen defending contributed to Everton's equaliser, but Ndiaye had so much to do, controlling and knocking his expert strike into the inside netting.

As per Sofascore, the Senegal winger complemented his sublime strike with one key pass, two tackles and clearances each and seven contested duels, suggesting that he was more than willing to get stuck in.

He did. It worked. The Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley was particularly impressed, rewarding Ndiaye with a 9/10 match rating and hailing 'his trickery and positive play' that stumped the beleaguered hosts.

What a talent. Pundit Paul Robinson was also on board the hype train, with the retired goalkeeper saying on match commentary that Ndiaye "would get in the Manchester City team, he is that good."

Iliman Ndiaye - Premier League Stats (24/25) Match Stats* # Matches (starts) 15 (13) Goals 3 Assists 0 Shots (on target)* 1.1 (0.5) Big chances missed 2 Touches* 39.5 Pass completion 84% Key passes* 0.6 Ball recoveries* 5.9 Dribbles* 2.4 Total duels (won)* 5.9 (51%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Ndiaye came up with the goods against Man City and has operated with exciting conviction across the 2024/25 campaign. He'll have no shortage of suitors next summer, but Dyche and Everton must keep hold of this maverick.

It might be difficult though, after all, this is a player with the quality to play for Pep Guardiola's outfit, and many more besides.