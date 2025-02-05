And just like that, another transfer window has slammed closed. It was a somewhat anti-climatic end to the winter market, but Everton still managed to get a deal done.

Gone are the days of frantic and breathless deadline-day drama. Manchester City were the only team to bring a player into their first-team squad for a transfer fee (Brighton's new forward, Stefanos Tzimas, not joining until the end of the season).

Everton weren't able to sign a new centre-forward, but David Moyes will be delighted with the signing of Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo.

Why Everton have signed Charly Alcaraz

Everton still lack a fresh striker to spearhead the new Moyes era. However, Alcaraz's dynamism and fluidity across a number of midfield positions will serve to thread offensive positions together.