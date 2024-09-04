It's not been the best of starts to the season for Everton, but it's definitely not time to panic. The Toffees go into the first international break of the campaign with three losses from three Premier League matches, the third of which was an inexcusable capitulation.

Everton were in cruise control against Bournemouth, 2-0 up at Goodison Park approaching full-time, but a stunning late turnaround left the Cherries with all three points.

Jarrad Branthwaite continues to recover from a groin injury that has meant he has not yet featured this term, a huge factor behind the dismal start, and when he returns, Everton will hope to raise their level.

There's also the addition of Armando Broja to get excited about, with the forward joining on transfer deadline day.

Why Everton signed Armando Broja

Sean Dyche needs to use the international break wisely to reinvigorate his ranks and turn them away from the depths of the divisional table.

Everton's ownership and financial situation is still alarming but the squad has been strengthened despite having to sell Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50m.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has shown signs of restoring his former level but competition was pursued and landed in the form of Chelsea's Broja, 22, who signed on a season-long loan move with an option to purchase for a £30m fee.

Armando Broja: 23/24 Statistical Breakdown Statistics Per 90 Percentile Goals scored 0.17 Bottom 6% Assists 0.17 Top 36% Pass completion 84.3% Top 1% Progressive carries 2.16 Top 24% Successful take-ons 2.49 Top 1% Blocks 1.00 Top 16% Stats via FBref

Activating that clause would mean that the Goodison Park side would be paying their largest transfer fee since signing Onana in the first place.

Described as an "animal" by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, the 6 foot 3 Broja is technical and tenacious and will add a dimension. However, he's not going to displace Calvert-Lewin off the bat, for the England international is indeed on track to reclaim his former position of power in the Premier League.

Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still Everton's main man

It's been a rocky road for Calvert-Lewin. These past few years have pulled him away from the level that had led talent scout Jacek Kulig to herald him as a "monster" while plying his trade under Carlo Ancelotti.

Last season, though, the 27-year-old enjoyed his most productive campaign in a while, scoring eight goals and adding three assists across 38 matches in all competitions.

There was some understandable rustiness, but 'DCL' posted four goals and an assist across his final seven fixtures, leading The Athletic's Patrick Boyland to note that he looked "like the DCL of old".

Having scored and assisted during the recent Bournemouth defeat, it's safe to say that he looks ready to take on the Premier League season and offer his services as a high-level focal point.

The Merseysiders will no doubt be glad that they rejected interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United in their talisman. The Magpies were desperate to land the striker but were dissuaded by Everton's £40m price tag in June and closed the door on that one.

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of the campaign, so his value is set to dwindle, but he's still valued higher than Broja and while Everton look set to eke out his quality instead of cashing in for a price deemed inadequate, it's hard to say that they haven't hit the jackpot with him. Who knows, he might just prove to be the difference-maker this year.