Everton have been dealt a blow in the recruitment department, according to the latest reports coming out of Goodison Park.

Toffees in a sticky situation

Waiting on another potential points deduction for breaching financial fair play regulations, this season has been another to forget for Everton.

Though they have provided plenty of impressive defensive performances, they have struggled to find the back of the net and currently sit just above the relegation zone, having already been docked six points for a first breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The Premier League relegation battle Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Everton 28 8 7 13 -10 25* Luton Town 29 5 7 17 -18 22 Nottingham Forest 29 6 7 16 -16 21* Burnley 29 4 5 20 -34 17 Sheffield United 28 3 5 20 -50 14

It means that the Toffees face another relegation battle, looking to survive late on for the third successive campaign, and they will be hoping that a run of form in the final 10 games might stave off the drop. But off the pitch, things aren't much better for the Toffees.

Everton on verge of losing another young star

Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Toffees have lost the services of academy left back Jayden Lienou, who is set to join Manchester City. The Welshman is only 15 years old, but was considered an immense talent in the Goodison Park academy, and had already represented Wales at youth level on several occasions.

It is the latest blow to the Toffees, who also lost promising academy talent Ishe Samuels-Smith over the summer when Chelsea came knocking, eventually settling on a £4m deal to let the youngster make the move to Stamford Bridge. Isaac Price also left the club for pastures new.

Sean Dyche revealed the extent of the problem at Goodison Park earlier in the season, admitting that academy talent had all but dried up on Merseyside.

"If there was an 18-year-old here who I thought was good enough to play in the first team, he would be playing", he explained. "There is no one I have seen so far who is ready to jump in there. That is it at the moment."

Though Lienou would still be a fair distance off first-team action, his departure continues a worrying trend that will likely see the problem Dyche identified continue, rather than change any time soon.

With financial troubles mounting, turning to youth products has often been used as a way to avoid big signings, and Everton have a proud history of academy talents including Wayne Rooney.

However, there doesn't look to be a repeat of that particular pathway any time soon, and with talent being poached at even younger ages, it may be some time before the Toffees can find another academy gem.