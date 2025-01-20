Everton are keen on signing a "very interesting" attacking player during the January transfer window, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton transfer news

The Blues are looking to strengthen their squad this month, ensuring that David Moyes has enough quality to steer his side away from the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Ben Chilwell is one player who has been mentioned as a loan option for Everton before the end of the month, with the Englishman a hugely experienced player who could add quality and depth in an important position. He hasn't made a single league appearance for Chelsea this season, finding himself completely out of favour under Enzo Maresca.

Right-back is arguably an even more important position for the Blues to strengthen this month, with Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young both at the end of their careers. For that reason, Southampton ace Kyle Walker-Peters has been linked with a move to Goodison Park, no doubt potentially wanting to stay in the top flight if Saints are relegated to the Championship in May.

An interesting move for former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has also been mooted recently, with the Brazilian a free agent who might like the idea of returning to the Premier League. At 36 years of age, his best days are admittedly behind him, but he could be an effective squad option for Moyes.

Everton "have made moves" to sign international ace

According to a report from Calciomercato in Italy [via Sport Witness], Everton "have made moves" to sign Juventus attacker Timothy Weah in the January window.

Eintracht Frankfurt are battling the Blues for the 41-cap and six-goal USA international's signature, with the Merseysiders knocking on Juve's door and awaiting a response from the Serie A giants.

Weah could be a brilliant option for Everton this mnonth, with Juve manager Thiago Motta lauding his quality this season:"I like all he does. Especially the fact that he scores goals.

"Strikers need to finish an attack. He does many other things well, and it’s very interesting because he offers alternative solutions. He can play on the left, on the right, or as a striker. He helps, and he’s responsible. He understands what the team needs and his duties. We are happy he’s in good form, he must continue like this, whether he starts or not."

Weah has scored five times in just eight starts in Serie A this season, but the fact that he hasn't been a regular for the Turin giants shows why a move away could appeal to him.

The 24-year-old is adept at playing on either flank and also in a central attacking role, so it is understandable to see why Moyes or Dan Friedkin could see him as an ideal acquisition.

Additional attacking firepower is badly needed for Everton in January, especially if Beto's likely departure goes through, and the American could add exactly that.