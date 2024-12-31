A trophy winning machine is thought to be on Everton's radar if they sack Sean Dyche, according to an intriguing new claim.

Dyche under huge pressure at Everton

At the beginning of the season, there was hope that the Blues would enjoy a much improved campaign under Dyche having once again staved off the threat of relegation from the Championship to the Premier League in 2023/24.

Instead, it has been another hugely uninspiring period for the Blues, who sit 16th in the table heading into 2025, playing poor football and not picking up enough positive results at the same time. Sunday's 2-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest was the latest disappointing day at the office, and it means the pressure is cranking up on the manager.

While Dyche deserves some credit for keeping the Blues in the Premier League, there is an increasing feeling that a new boss is needed - one with a better playing style who can take them into a new era at their shiny Bramley Moore Dock home from next season.

Unsurprisingly, other managers have been linked with replacing the Englishman, should The Friedkin Group feel that a change is needed in the Goodison Park dugout, with Graham Potter seen as one of the favourites to come in. He is still looking for a new job after his failed spell at Chelsea, and could like the idea of managing the Merseysiders.

Everton eyeing 6-time champion to replace Dyche

According to an exciting update from TEAMtalk, Massimiliano Allegri is seen as an option to replace Sean Dyche as Everton manager, in what would be an audacious swoop.

The legendary Italian was "sounded out by Everton in their succession planning during Moshiri’s time as owner" and he is now also on The Friedkin Group's "radar" as well.

If Everton were able to entice Allegri to the club it would be a major coup, considering he has been one of Europe's leading managers over the past decade or so. The 57-year-old enjoyed a glorious period at Juventus, winning five Serie A titles and Italian Cups apiece, and he also sealed league glory during a stint in charge of AC Milan.

Allegri departed Juve earlier in 2024 after two separate spells there - he guided them to the 2017 Champions League final, where they lost to Real Madrid - but could be keen to get into management again.

If Dan Friedkin believes he can get his man, seeing him as the leading option to succeed Dyche, he should do all he can to secure his signature.

Whether the 3-5-2-playing Allegri is willing to make a step down and manage a team struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League remains to be seen, but Everton are still a huge club and their move to their new stadium has the potential to herald an exciting time, which could appeal to the former Juve hero, assuming they stay up this season. Either way, a change is needed in 2025.