Everton have "opened talks" for a Premier League attacker over a permanent move in the January transfer window, according to a new update from Fabrizio Romano.

Everton transfer news

There is lots of transfer talk regarding the Blues currently, with Beto looking like a player who is going to be on the move this month. A new report has claimed that the 26-year-old is closing in on a transfer to Serie A side Torino, having been spotted at Manchester airport over the weekend taking a flight to Turin.

In terms of potential incoming signings, Real Valladolid centre-back Juma Bah has been linked with a move to Everton, with the Merseysiders thought to have made an approach for the 18-year-old.

Another player who has emerged as an option to join the Blues soon is Evan Ferguson, who is seen as a possible replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, should the latter leave Goodison Park on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Brighton attacker has struggled for minutes this season, making only two starts in the Premier League, but is a player with a huge amount of potential.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray right-back Elias Jelert has been linked with a switch to Everton, too, being seen as a long-term successor to the likes of Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young.

Romano drops big Everton transfer claim

According to Romano on X, Everton have now "opened talks" for Aston Villa youngster Jaden Philogene over a move, with a permanent transfer on the cards.

Blues supporters are likely to be buoyed by this news, at a time when new faces are needed, in order to bolster the quality and depth in Sean Dyche's squad in the second half of the season.

Philogene is still a young player learning his trade, but he is a footballer with so much quality, with Liam Rosenior heaping praise on him during his time managing the Englishman at Hull City: "Ridiculous. His ability is something we missed for a long time.

"He’s only going to get better with the more games he plays. It’s not just his goal or his showreel moments, it’s his energy levels he gives the team - he works so hard. He’s got real belief he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game."

Hopefully, Philogene can add the attacking quality that Everton so badly crave moving forward, having registered 18 goal contributions (12 goals and six assists) in 32 appearances for Hull, as well as netting three times in seven caps for England's Under-21s. Granted, his time at Villa hasn't worked out, but that can happen to any young player.