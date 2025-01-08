Everton have reportedly received a reply from a club after tabling a loan offer for their "wonderful" player, with the Blues looking to sign him during the January transfer window.

Everton transfer news

Sean Dyche's side continue to limp along this season, producing a string of forgettable performances and getting themselves dragged into another Premier League relegation battle at the bottom of the table.

Reinforcements this month would certainly help Everton pull clear of dangers, with additions needed in various areas of the pitch, as Jaden Philogene looks like he could arrive at Goodison Park. The Blues are in "talks" over a move for the Aston Villa 22-year-old.

A new striker and left-back have been mooted in some quarters, with both seen as key positions to strengthen, with former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech one player who has been linked with boosting the Blues' options out wide. He is currently at Galatasaray, but is keen on securing a move away.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is also seen as a target for the Blues, as Everton look at possible long-term replacements for Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line. Still only 20, there is so much more to come from him in the coming years, and he could grow into a massive player for the Blues.

Everton make loan offer for "wonderful" ace

According to a new update from Fanatik, Everton made a loan offer for the signing of Galatasaray attacker Yunus Akgun, as they look to snap him up in the current transfer window, but his club want to wait until the end of the season to make a decision. Everton's offer including a permanent move at the end of the loan, but it seems they will have better luck with a straight up permanent offer come the summer.

This is a blow for Everton, should Galatasaray's stance not change, with Akgun a player who could have made a real impact during the second half of the season and beyond. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the winger as a "wonderful" player, while journalist Yakup Cinar also heaped praise on him back in 2022.

"He [Akgun] is one of the greatest talents that Turkish football has grown in recent years He is very smart and reflects this intelligence on his football. He has the ability to play on the right wing and is number 10. His last shot is as good as Michael Owen. The man can pull off and is a very technical football player."

Hopefully, things change regarding the situation, allowing Everton to get their man this month, but if not, they should look to bring him in at the end of the current campaign, giving them an injection of attacking quality in the process.