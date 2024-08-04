Everton have submitted a £6.8m offer to sign a 22-year-old defender this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour that has emerged from Italy.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have already got some important and impressive summer transfer business over the line, snapping up the likes of Jake O'Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom, the latter of whom has arrived on loan from Juventus.

That being said, Everton have lost key midfielder Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, which acts as a clear blow, and the likes of Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been linked with moves away from Goodison Park throughout the summer.

That highlights the importance of making further signings between now and the end of the transfer window, with various names emerging as reported targets in recent days. Two of those are midfield pair Kalvin Phillips and Richard Rios, of Manchester City and Palmeiras respectively, with the Blues reportedly in pole position to sign the former over Villa.

It does appear as though plenty of focus is on finding a replacement for Onana, with the Belgian such an influential figure in the middle of the park before his exit, and Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra is considered another option for Sean Dyche.

In attack, a successor to Calvert-Lewin may also need to be found, or even someone who can provide even more competition for him, and Tammy Abraham has been linked with joining Everton, too. He could leave Roma this summer, following three years with the Serie A giants.

Everton submit bid for 22 y/o international

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport on Saturday [via Goodison News], Everton have made a £6.8m offer for Hellas Verona right-back Jackson Tchatchoua, looking to get a summer move over the line. The bid also includes two bonuses.

The Serie A side are holding out for £8.5m, however, as they prove to be stubborn when it comes to their player, whose current deal doesn't expire until 2027.

Tchatchoua could be exactly what Dyche is looking for at right-back ahead of the new Premier League season, representing a long-term option who could also arrive as a starter from the off. As things stand, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young and Nathan Patterson are the choices in that position, with the first two ageing individuals who could be squad options instead of key men moving forward.

The young defender made 26 appearances in the league for Verona last season, 19 of which were starts, and he has also won two caps for Cameroon at international level, showing that he can be trusted early on in his career.

It now looks to be a case of whether Everton are willing to up the amount they bid for Tchatchoua, with Verona holding firm and ensuring they get as much as possible for a prized player. He could be worth every penny if the Blues do bid £8.5m, given the number of years left in him.