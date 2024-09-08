Everton have received an injury blow to a big player while away on international duty, meaning he could now miss the upcoming Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Everton hit new low under Dyche

The Blues have suffered a miserable start to the new season, having begun it with hopes of an improvement being on show after three successive relegation battles in the top flight. Instead, Everton have lost all three of their opening Premier League matches in 2024/25, starting with a 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton and added to by a 4-0 trouncing away to Tottenham.

The real nadir came last Saturday, however, as Sean Dyche's side blew a 2-0 lead at home to Bournemouth late in the day, eventually losing 3-2 at Goodison, with two of the visitors' goals coming in stoppage time. It was one of the bleakest defeats that the Blues have suffered in years, and they arguably look like the worst team in the league currently.

In terms of Dyche's future as manager, the Englishman doesn't appear to be in danger of losing his job right now - Graham Potter has been mentioned as a possible replacement if that time comes - but it's fair to say that many Everton supporters are now running out of patience with him, following such a dreadful start to the season.

Now, the Blues boss has been hit with an additional headache to contend with, following an injury to an established and popular figure.

Everton hit with injury blow to "amazing" player

According to Liverpool World, Everton ace Seamus Coleman is an injury doubt for next weekend's clash with Aston Villa after picking up a fitness issue in the Republic of Ireland's 2-0 defeat at home to England on Saturday evening.

The right-back was forced off in the UEFA Nations League clash at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, being replaced by Blues teammate Jake O'Brien after 57 minutes, and he is now facing a race against time to be fit for another crucial Premier League game.

Admittedly, Coleman isn't the force he was at the peak of his powers, but he is still good enough to be starting for his country, and his vast experience is badly needed during such a tumultuous period at Goodison.

The 35-year-old certainly has his admirers, including former Everton manager Frank Lampard, who said of him earlier this year: "Seamus [Coleman] was amazing from the first time I sat with him, so now I messaged him the other day because he made his way 15 years ago. That was incredible, and what a player as well, by the way."

Seamus Coleman's stats vs. England Total Minutes played 57 Touches 16 Ground duels won 2/3 Aerial duels won 1/1 Pass completion rate 82% Losses of possession 3 Fouls committed 1 Fouls received 2

The hope is that the £55,000-a-week-earning Coleman is back in time for the trip to Villa next Saturday, having only started once in the league so far this season, with his character in the dressing room so priceless during such a challenging spell.