Over the last couple of years, Everton have conducted excellent business in the transfer market, turning their attention to younger talents and allowing them to develop at Goodison Park rather than signing big-money players who are past their best.

Jarrad Branthwaite arrived on Merseyside a couple of years ago for just £1m from Carlisle United and has bided his time and eventually made a huge impact on the Toffees' first-team so far this campaign.

He's started 33 times in the Premier League under boss Sean Dyche, forming an integral partnership with James Tarkowski at the heart of the club's defence - a huge key in the club's Premier League survival this season.

However, his performances have attracted interest from fellow Premier League side Manchester United, who are rumoured to be targeting a big-money move for the 21-year-old this summer.

Whilst the club wouldn't want to lose their young talent this summer, it is a reflection of the excellent dealings in the market, with the club needing to focus more on youngsters in the years ahead.

Along with Branthwaite, the club also invested in a promising youngster a couple of seasons ago, with the Toffees really starting to reap the rewards of their brilliant scouting network.

Vitaliy Mykolenko's stats at Everton in 2023/24

Left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko joined the club in a £17m deal from Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv back in January 2022, with the then 22-year-old seen as the perfect, long-term replacement for Lucas Digne, who subsequently joined Aston Villa just a few days later.

After a slow start at Goodison - having notably been described as a "weak link" by journalist Richard Buxton last year - the 2023/24 season has arguably been his best to date at the club, with Mykokenko showing signs that he's fully settled into life in the Premier League.

Whilst he's managed two goals in the league this term, Mykolenko has established himself as a reliable defensive full-back, dominating in many areas throughout the campaign.

The Ukrainian has averaged 1.4 successful tackles per 90 in the Premier League this season, as well as 1.3 interceptions and three clearances - with the latter in the top three of all Toffees players.

Just over two years on from his arrival in England, Mykolenko has proved to be worth every penny of his £17m transfer fee, with his market value taking a sharp rise as a result of his performances.

Vitaliy Mykolenko's market value in 2024

The "sensational" defender, as described by writer Peter Guy, now boasts a market value of £24m, as per Transfermarkt, with his value now higher than goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who's reportedly now only worth £18.8m, despite signing on a £25m deal in 2017.

His rapid rise has also seen him overtake the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto, who are valued at the same as Pickford, with the latter suffering a huge drop since his £26m move less than a year ago.

Players worth less than Mykolenko at Everton Player Market value Jordan Pickford £18.8m James Garner £18.8m Dominic Calvert-Lewin £18.8m Beto £18.8m Abdoulaye Doucoure £10.3m Stats via Transfermarkt

His transformation under Dyche in recent months has been nothing short of sensational, with the Ukrainian having the potential to be the club's starting left-back for many years to come.

His transfer is proof you can recruit players outside of Europe's top five leagues that make a huge impact on the club whilst also making a tidy profit, with the full-back undoubtedly set to make the Toffees a huge profit should he ever depart Goodison Park.