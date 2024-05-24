Everton have usually conducted better business in offloading players rather than signing them in recent times, with the Toffees often able to make hefty profits on players after their excellent stints on Merseyside.

Romelu Lukaku is arguably one of the club’s best pieces of business in their history, after signing him for £28m, before selling him less than four years later to Manchester United for a deal that could’ve reached up to £90m - a profit of £62m, a staggering amount.

The club also sold winger Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United in 2022 for £45m and as the forward came through the club’s academy, the Toffees kept all of the figure, making it a complete profit and one that decreased the PSR breach astronomically.

In Gordon’s case, the move has been a success, reaching double figures in the Premier League in goals and assists for the first time ever - subsequently receiving a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad for the European Championship.

However, the club have also offloaded one player who never reached his potential shown at Goodison Park, with his deal being worth a hell of a lot more in 2024.

Jack Rodwell’s stats at Everton

After spending his youth years on Merseyside with the Toffees, midfielder Jack Rodwell made his Everton first-team debut during the 2007/08 campaign as just a tender 17-year-old.

Over the next couple of seasons, he would become a regular player under David Moyes, featuring 26 times during the 2009/10 campaign - his highest tally during his time at Goodison Park.

He would score his first goal for the Toffees during the aforementioned campaign in the 3-1 win over Manchester United, before adding to his tally a couple of weeks later in the 5-1 rout of Hull City.

Jack Rodwell's stats at Everton Statistics 2007/08 2008/09 2009/10 2010/11 2011/12 Games 2 19 26 24 14 Goals 0 0 2 0 2 Minutes played 3' 859' 1,619' 1,415' 925' Stats via Transfermarkt

His time was constantly plagued with injuries, however - with Rodwell missing over three months of the following season with an ankle issue, restricting him to just 24 appearances.

The 2011/12 season would be his final one before departing the club to sign for Manchester City, for a deal in the region of £12m - a move that would spark something of a downward spiral in his career.

How much Jack Rodwell’s transfer would be worth in 2024

Nearly 12 years on from his move to the Etihad, it’s safe to say Rodwell’s career has dramatically dropped since then, with the now 33-year-old a free agent after being released by Australian side Sydney FC just a couple of days ago.

He also endured a difficult spell at Sheffield United in 2020, making just two appearances during his short-term contract with the Blades, before once again being released - a familiar tale of his career in recent times.

As each year passes by, it goes to show how much of a good piece of business it was by the Everton board to part ways with their star talent, but just how much would that deal be worth now in 2024? Well, we have the answer.

The deal for Rodwell would see him worth £36.1m, according to a conversion tool from The Totally Money Transfer Index.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

The figure would see him be worth more than current Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford - who cost Everton a whopping £30m from Sunderland, way back in the summer of 2017 - in a move that was then a club record.

The England number one has enjoyed a stellar campaign that has seen him keep 13 clean sheets in his 38 Premier League matches during the 2023/24 season - the second most of any ‘keeper in the division.

Pickford has been a sensational signing for the club and is still worth £18.7m, as per Transfermarkt, despite recently turning 30 years of age.

The same can’t be said for Rodwell, with his career taking a huge nosedive since his departure from Goodison over a decade ago.

His move goes to show that joining a big club isn’t always best for a youngster’s progression, with the midfielder undoubtedly going on to have a better career had he stayed put on Merseyside.