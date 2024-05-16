Everton's financial situation has been well-documented in recent months, especially when they've constantly been at the centre of attention of multiple breaches of the Premier League's PSR rules.

Overspending on poor-quality players and mismanagement of contracts has been the main reason why the club has struggled to comply with the confines of the regulations, with the Toffees desperately needing to change their ways.

In recent windows, the club have tried to combat the losses, selling high-profile players such as Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for £45m and targeting free transfers to fill the voids left by the outgoing players.

Ashley Young was one of the signings made by current boss Sean Dyche, providing vital experience and key squad depth in a season where the club were faced with the prospect of relegation to the Championship.

He's proven to be an astute addition, featuring 30 times in the Premier League this season, despite turning 39 in a couple of months.

The former Manchester United talent has been a solid addition, however, the club haven't quite had the same fortune when signing other players who have featured for the Red Devils in years gone by...

Morgan Schneiderlin's stats at Everton

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin arrived at Everton back in 2017 for a fee in the region of £24m, with the former Southampton man tasked with propelling the club towards a European competition.

Despite a disappointing spell at Manchester United - where he scored just once in 47 appearances - Schneiderlin had all the qualities to thrive at Goodison, with his ball-winning abilities potentially completing Ronald Koeman's midfield, having been described as good enough to play in "any of the top clubs in the league" by pundit Gary Neville.

However, the Frenchman failed to hit the heights many expected him to. He only featured 88 times for the Toffees over his four years at the club, averaging 22 appearances a season in all competitions - a measly return for such a high-profile addition.

Schneiderlin's stats at Everton Season Games Minutes played 2016/17 14 1,059' 2017/18 40 2,095' 2018/19 16 916' 2019/20 18 1,184' Stats via Transfermarkt

He didn't live up to the price tag the club forked out for his signature, leaving Merseyside for a lowly £2m to join French side Nice, less than four years after his move to Goodison.

Morgan Schneiderlin's market value in 2024

Although he was seen as a long-term signing, the move was a complete disaster for the club and player, with the "terrible" 34-year-old, as dubbed by journalist Tom McDermott during his time at United, now featuring for AE Kifisias in the Greek top division.

He's seen a huge drop in his market value, with Schneiderlin now only worth £340k, as per Transfermarkt - a drop of over £23m from the fee the Toffees paid for him nearly seven years ago.

His subsequent value is now less than the experienced Young, who still boasts a figure of £515k despite being over four years older than the former Saints midfielder.

The Toffees' financial woes can be seen in the Schneiderlin deal. Signing a player for such a high fee and selling him for next to nothing is always a recipe for disaster.

He's undoubtedly going to go down as one of the worst deals in the club's history, with the hierarchy needing to remember the deal for the Frenchman to avoid any calamities in the market going forward.