Over the years, Everton have had their fair share of fan-favourites who have given multiple generations of supporters memories to last a lifetime.

From Dixie Dean to Tim Cahill, the club have employed many talents who have gone on to achieve unthinkable things and set records that are yet to be beaten - including Dean's record of 60 league goals during the 1927/28 campaign.

However, in recent times, the club have struggled on and off the pitch, with many players failing to impress and unable to make the impact they would’ve desired.

FFP and PSR issues have restricted the club as to what they can spend, devoting more focus on selling players to balance the books, rather than allowing them to make a name for themselves at Goodison Park.

Despite the troubles since the start of the 21st century, the club was home to numerous stars who lit up Merseyside, with one player especially capturing the hearts of many during his brief stint at the club.

Andrei Kanchelskis’ career at Everton

Following a fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson during his time at Manchester United, attacker Andrei Kanchelskis vowed never to play for the club again, subsequently moving to Everton in the summer of 1995.

The Toffees forked out a club-record £5m for the Russian, placing high expectations on him to succeed on Merseyside, especially after finding the net on 14 occasions the season prior at Old Trafford.

However, Kanchelskis endured a tough start to life with his new side, failing to score in any of his first seven league matches, before a double against local rivals Liverpool opened the floodgates during the 1995/96 campaign.

He would find form towards the tail end of the season, including a run that saw him score eight times in just seven matches - including a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday, which saw him end the campaign with 15 goals, making him the club’s top scorer.

He would make just another 20 appearances in the Premier League during the following season, scoring four times before abruptly ending his time at Goodison.

Kanchelskis' stats at Everton (1995-97) Season Games Goals Assists Minutes 1995/96 32 15 5 2,788' 1996/97 20 4 1 1,667' Stats via Transfermarkt

Kanchelskis would leave for £8m to join Fiorentina in Serie A during January 1997 - a figure that saw the club make £3m profit on the Russian in just 18 months, an excellent return.

To this day, he remains a fan-favourite on Merseyside, with his £5m deal up there with one of the club’s best pieces of business in the Premier League era.

But, just how much would that deal be worth today? Well, lucky for you, we have the answer.

How much Andrei Kanchelskis would be worth in 2024

Nearly 30 years on from his big-money move, the game has transformed dramatically, with huge amounts of money available in today’s game.

However, the premise remains the same, players who know where the back of the net is cost an absolute fortune, with the record transfer in 2024 sitting at over £200m, following Neymar’s transfer to PSG back in 2017.

If that same move went through today, Kanchelskis would've cost the club a jaw-dropping £64m to get through the door, according to Totally Money's Transfer Index.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

That would make the “sensational” former Everton forward, as dubbed by Sky Sports’ Teddy Draper, worth more current Toffees centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is valued at around £60m following strong interest from fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

Although the club have secured their Premier League status for another season, boss Sean Dyche would've loved to have a player like the Russian within his ranks.

His constant goalscoring threat would not doubt have added to the club’s measly tally of just 39 goals in the league this season, with the club desperately needing reinforcements this summer.