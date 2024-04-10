Everton have made some questionable decisions with transfers over the last few years, which is one of the reasons the club have found themselves in hot water with the Premier League.

The Toffees have been hit with multiple points deductions this campaign, with Sean Dyche's side accumulating eight points for multiple breaches of PSR and FFP.

Signings of players such as Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Yerry Mina cost the club over £50m, with the duo both departing Goodison Park on free transfers upon the end of their contracts.

However, the club can add another player to their list of talents who have failed to replicate their best form at the club, after he departed the Toffees a couple of years ago after an unsuccessful stint at the club.

Allan's stats at Everton

After arriving at Goodison Park for £21m during the summer of 2020, Brazilian midfielder Allan had high expectations of succeeding after his impressive five-year stint at Napoli.

He made 24 appearances in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, starting all but one of Everton's first 13 matches of the campaign. However, a muscle issue would see him miss all of January and February before returning in March and enjoying another permanent place in the starting lineup.

Allan would keep his starting role throughout the following campaign, under the guidance of Rafa Benitez and Frank Lampard. The Brazilian would be a mainstay under the Spaniard but would fall down the pecking order under the former Chelsea boss.

He only started nine games under the Chelsea legend, before not playing in four of the five remaining Premier League games during the 2021/22 season.

Allan's stats at Everton Statistics Tally Appearances 57 Goals 0 Assists 3 Yellow cards 13 Stats via Transfermarkt

His lack of minutes would see him depart Goodison during the summer of 2022, with the club doing a brilliant job of offloading the midfielder given his hefty weekly wage of £70k-per-week - equating to roughly £7.2m in total across the two seasons, as per Capology.

Allan's wage in 2024

Allan - who cost Everton around £28m when combining his total salary and initial transfer fee - departed the club for a move to the United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda for an undisclosed fee to play regular football after a stop-start period under Lampard.

He's since managed to appear 50 times for the club in just over 18 months, with the 33-year-old finding form in front of goal, scoring three times and creating four assists in 18 matches this campaign.

The Brazilian still earns a whopping £86k-per-week as per Salary Sport, with Everton having needed to shift his huge weekly earnings to create some wriggle room in their battle to comply with PSR rules.

Despite his immediate impact on the first-team squad, the club did the right thing by offloading the ageing talent, with the one-time Napoli man notably dubbed an "imposter" due to his dismal displays away from Goodison - as per broadcaster David Downie.

Also branded as a figure who "can't run" by talkSPORT pundit Harry Redknapp - while once also completing just two passes in 73 minutes of a Merseyside derby - Allan was certainly an unwanted and unneeded drain for those on Merseyside.

The Toffees arguably now have much better options in the middle of the park, thankfully, with the likes of Amadou Onana and James Garner far more influential than the veteran midfielder ever was.