Over the last couple of seasons, Everton have been forced to operate on a strict budget given their PSR and FFP troubles, with most signings either on free transfers or low transfer fees.

The FFP issues have seen boss Sean Dyche be restricted in his efforts to bolster his side and drag the Toffees clear of any looming relegation threat after the points deduction earlier this campaign.

The Toffees have been forced to cut costs in order to balance the books, with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray just two examples of players the club have had to sell to stay within the Premier League's strict rules.

Everton also allowed one other first-team member to depart the club back in 2021 and by offloading him and his extortionate weekly wage, it has helped the club massively in their battle with other finances.

Bernard's stats during his time at Everton

After arriving at Everton on a free transfer from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, Brazilian winger Bernard certainly took time to adapt to the demands of the intensity of the Premier League, scoring just once in his first season at Goodison Park.

The winger failed to produce any credible goal return during his time with the Toffees, only finding the net on eight occasions across his 84 appearances during his time at the club.

Undoubtedly, his best Premier League campaign came in the 2019/20 season, with Bernard registering three goals and two assists in his 27 league outings.

However, the attacker would fail to replicate his form from the previous season, with the Brazilian only making 12 appearances in the Premier League after falling down the pecking order under boss Carlo Ancelotti.

He would subsequently depart the Toffees during the summer of 2021, joining Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates on a two-year deal, ending his three-year stint on Merseyside.

Bernard's wage at Everton

Upon his arrival at Goodison Park back in 2018 under the tenure of Marco Silva, the winger agreed a three-year deal on a reported £120k-per-week, as per Capology.

His huge weekly wage saw the Brazilian become the club's joint-highest earner, alongside Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina and slightly ahead of Portuguese playmaker Andre Gomes.

Everton's highest earners in 2020/21 Player Weekly wage Yerry Mina £120k-p/w Bernard £120k-p/w Andre Gomes £112k-p/w Jordan Pickford £100k-p/w Gylfi Sigurdsson £100k-p/w Stats via Capology

Despite the former Everton man having 18 goal contributions in 28 appearances for Panathinaikos this season, the club did the right thing in offloading the 31-year-old.

His weekly wage saw him earn £6.2m a season during his time at Everton, taking his earnings to just under £19m over the course of his three years on Merseyside.

Given the club's recent struggles with their finances, it was imperative the club cleared his salary off the wage bill to allow the club to invest in younger talents and save funds where necessary.

Despite arriving with high hopes, it was a move that failed to flourish as both sides would've anticipated. However, it is brilliant to see a former Toffee excelling and regaining the impressive form that he showcased during the 2019/20 season.