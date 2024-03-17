In recent times, Everton have had to work on a shoestring budget given their FFP troubles, with most signings either on free transfers or low transfer fees.

The FFP issues have allowed boss Sean Dyche to work closely with his squad, creating a tight-knit group that can fight relegation despite their points deduction this season.

Players such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Jordan Pickford have been crucial in the defensive third for the Toffees, with Dyche's side currently boasting the best defensive record of any side outside the Premier League's top four.

The duo have both been named in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad - reflecting their sensational displays for the club so far in what has been a tricky campaign for the club.

However, in the near future, the pair might be joined by a Toffees teammate within the England setup after his impressive season under Dyche.

James Garner's stats at Everton

Since arriving at Goodison Park during the summer of 2022, midfielder James Garner has impressed in multiple different positions under Dyche.

He's often been utilised at right-back and right-midfield before finally cementing his place in the Toffees' midfield alongside Idrissa Gueye, with Abdoulaye Doucoure playing slightly further forward.

The former Manchester United youngster has made 51 appearances since his switch to Goodison, scoring twice including a stunner in the Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

His stats this season are very impressive, with the former Nottingham Forest loanee averaging 1.6 interceptions per game in the Premier League this season - a figure that ranks him within the top 7% of all midfielders in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Garner also averages 2.6 tackles per 90 this season, with the midfielder demonstrating his ball-winning qualities in the middle of Dyche's side.

The 23-year-old has also excelled in possession for the Toffees, averaging 3.6 progressive passes per game with the midfielder racking up two assists in the Premier League so far this campaign.

James Garner's market value in 2024

Garner joined the club for £9m back in the summer of 2022 from fellow Premier League side Man United, with the midfielder once having a big future at Old Trafford.

Nearly two years on from his arrival in the North West, Garner now has a market value of €30m (£25m), with the 23-year-old currently worth just over six times more than in-form teammate Doucoure, who's value sits at €5m (£4m) - as per CIES Football Observatory.

While at 31, Doucoure's age may be a factor in that minimal market value, the expectation would have been that a player who has netted six league goals this season would be one of the most valuable members of the squad, yet it is Garner who is seemingly on the rise.

The "exceptional" midfielder, as dubbed by former Premier League 'keeper Paul Robinson, has been key to Dyche's side this campaign as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship.

With Garner only being 23, he has a huge future ahead of him at Goodison Park, with the versatile talent for sure in line to receive a senior England call-up in the near future.