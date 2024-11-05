Everton’s lack of goals this season in the Premier League is proving to be a major concern. Sean Dyche’s side have scored only ten times, which is the fourth-lowest total in the top flight.

Southampton (seven), Crystal Palace (eight) and Manchester United (nine) are the only teams with fewer goals than the Toffees. Combine this with the fact they have conceded 17 times, and it is clear they have to improve at both ends of the pitch.

Does this look likely, however? Perhaps not. Some of Dyche’s options are not pulling their weight in the final third…

Everton need more from their centre-forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has arguably been the biggest disappointment this season, scoring only two goals from ten Premier League appearances.

Given he is a regular in the starting XI, more is needed from the Englishman if he looks to drag the Toffees away from the bottom end of the league table.

Beto, too, has scored once this term in the league, although he did have an effort disallowed against Southampton on the weekend and looks to finally be finding himself in Merseyside after a tricky first year at the club.

Everton's top scorers in 2024/25 Player Goal count Dwight McNeil 4 Iliman Ndiaye 3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 2 Beto 2 Michael Keane 2 Abdoulaye Doucoure 1 Via Transfermarkt

Three goals from two players expected to contribute more will be worrying for Dyche, but it won't be the first time the club have players who were expected to bring more to the table before enduring underwhelming spells at the club.

Nikola Vlasic is a name that springs to mind…

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

Nikola Vlasic’s Everton statistics

The Croatian joined the Goodison Park side in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of £8m.

Despite lofty expectations, the forward managed to play only 19 first-team games for the Toffees, scoring just twice in the process in what was a hugely disappointing spell on Merseyside.

He ended up joining CSKA Moscow on loan for the 2018/19 campaign, before moving to Russia on a permanent deal worth £14m in 2019, meaning the club had at least made a profit on the Croatian.

Fast-forward five years, it is clear that they sold him at precisely the right time, considering how low his market value is at present…

Nikola Vlasic’s market value

According to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old is currently valued at just £8.3m and his valuation has been in rapid decline since 2021, when he was valued at a high £26m during his spell with the Moscow side.

At the time of writing, he is even worth less than 50% of the current Everton first-team squad, yet more evidence of his declining value.

The former Everton dud is playing for Torino in Serie A, scoring once in six appearances this term.

Since he joined the Italian side in 2022, Vlasic has scored only nine times in 78 games, hardly the form of a player at the peak of his powers.

His spell in England didn’t work out, with both Everton and West Ham United, but it is evident the Toffees hit the jackpot on him in 2019 when they made a £6m profit on the forward.