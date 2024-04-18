Everton's financial situation has had a huge impact on the squad and the supporters this campaign, with the Toffees constantly embroiled in PSR and FFP issues.

Sean Dyche's side have been deducted a total of eight points during the 2023/24 Premier League season, dropping the club closer to the relegation zone.

However, the Toffees boss has done a brilliant job despite all the uncertainty behind the scenes, sitting two points clear of Luton Town, who occupy the last place in the drop zone.

The huge overspend, which is to blame for the points deduction, has resulted in the club having to operate on a shoestring budget and relying on any outgoings before adding to the squad.

One Everton youngster departed Goodison Park in the summer, but the club conducted brilliant business given his recent drop in form and value.

Tom Cannon's stats at Everton

21-year-old striker Tom Cannon joined Everton at the age of ten, featuring for multiple different age categories during his time within the Toffees' academy setup.

He rapidly progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks, before making a lasting impression on the U18's side, making his debut at just 16 years old.

Cannon's rapid rise caught the eye of the Republic of Ireland, with the striker receiving a call-up for the country's U19 side back in 2019 - at the age of just 17.

The 2019/20 season was an impressive one for the youngster, who enjoyed a remarkable goalscoring campaign, grabbing 16 goals in 16 games, four of which came in the 10-0 thrashing of Sunderland.

Many within the club were impressed, and after signing a professional contract with Everton in 2021, the youngster made his first-team debut against Bournemouth in November 2022 and joined up with the first team for the mid-season tour of Australia.

However, the club wanted the forward to gain regular first-team football, with Cannon joining Championship side Preston North End for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

He managed to score eight times in his 20 appearances for Ryan Lowe's side, with the youngster in line for a first-team place at Goodison for the 2023/24 season.

Despite his potential, the club decided to sell the striker in the summer of 2023 for £7.5m, rising to £8m to join recently relegated Leicester City, with Everton raising funds for the signing of Udinese forward Beto.

Tom Cannon's market value in 2024

Seven months on from his departure, the "brilliant" as dubbed by former teammate Ryan Ledson, Cannon has endured a difficult start to life at the King Power, featuring just 12 times in the Championship, scoring on just two occasions.

Cannon's stats at Leicester 23/24 Statistics Tally Appearances 12 Goals 2 Assists 1 Duels won 33% Dribble success 20% Pass completion 74% Stats via FotMob

His market value has taken a hit as a result, with Cannon now only valued at £3.8m, as per Transfermarkt - a figure that is less than forgotten Everton man Dele Alli, who is still valued at £4.2m, despite not featuring all season.

Whilst at the time, Cannon's departure was frowned upon, the deal the club conducted for his move was excellent business - especially given his lack of form in England's second-tier this season.

He's still only a young talent, with Cannon having the ability to turn his fortunes around. However, from Everton's perspective, the deal was a fantastic one, with the money generated from the transfer crucial in the club's battle against FFP.