Any reason to be cheerful after securing Premier League safety for another season may be shortlived at Everton, with the summer transfer window potentially one full of frustration.

Everton transfer news

Without point deductions last season, Everton would have avoided a relegation scrap and sat comfortably in mid-table. That was their reality, however, and their problems off the pitch are yet to reach a conclusion, with 777 Partners' takeover now more and more unlikely to receive Premier League approval. Left in No Man's Land, the Toffees may be in a position in which selling star players is their only option this summer.

If that is to be the case, then Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite will be the most expensive assets likely to leave, with Newcastle United interested in the former and both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United reportedly eyeing a move for the latter. Both exits would ease Everton's financial concerns but, in doing so, significantly weaken Sean Dyche's squad, which seems unlikely to receive fresh reinforcements without a takeover.

What's more, Branthwaite and Onana may not be the only players to depart. According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are now plotting a move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they look to deal Everton a double blow and a third frustrating exit of the summer, should Onana and Branthwaite depart.

Suddenly, the Toffees would be left without a starting centre-back, starting midfielder and starting striker in what would be a summer full of negatives at Goodison Park. Whilst Calvert-Lewin has had his injury issues, given the departures already on the cards in Merseyside, the forward is one Dyche should be looking to keep hold of.

When the summer window swings open, Everton's backs certainly look set to be against the wall as they battle to keep the foundations of Dyche's squad together.

"Excellent" Calvert-Lewin is still important at Everton

If Everton had the financial backing, then landing an adequate replacement for Calvert-Lewin would be an ideal next step following his injury struggles, but whilst they remain without that, the forward remains important, especially if he does avoid any further absences.

Dyche is certainly a fan too, having told BBC Sport back in April after Calvert-Lewin scored in a shock win against Merseyside rivals Liverpool: "I thought he was excellent. His physical performance was outstanding. This season has not been too bad on the injury front. But it shows it does take time mentally and physically to clear your mind of that and start to play freely again."

In 26 starts, the England international finished on seven goals and two assists in the Premier League this season with four of those goals coming in Everton's final seven games.

It's the type of form that has seen Newcastle emerge as a potential destination, but also the kind that would finally end Everton's search for a consistent goalscorer again. That said, Calvert-Lewin looks likely to have a decision to make this summer, one way or another at Goodison Park.