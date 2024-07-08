Having already boosted their attacking options this summer, Everton are now reportedly hopeful of winning the race to land a defensive reinforcement for Sean Dyche.

Everton transfer news

It's been a surprisingly busy summer at Goodison Park given the fact that their takeover remains incomplete.

The Toffees have already welcomed Jack Harrison back on loan, whilst also adding fresh faces in the form of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa and Iliman Ndiaye, who should provide Dyche with a much-needed attacking spark next season.

Speaking for the first time since putting pen to paper, the former Marseille and Sheffield United star told Everton's official media channels: "I am so pleased to be an Everton player. The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in. I’m so excited and can’t wait to get going.

"Kevin [Thelwell] and the manager both spoke to me and made me feel wanted. My Senegal teammate Idrissa also played a part and spoke highly of the Club and a lot of good things."

With an attacking boost welcomed, Everton have since reportedly turned their attention towards improving Dyche's backline. According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Everton are still hopeful of winning the race to sign Jake O'Brien from Lyon ahead of West Ham United this summer. The Irishman is reportedly among the players who are allowed to leave the French club this summer as they look to balance the books.

What's more, those at Goodison Park reportedly believe that O'Brien will choose a move to Everton over both West Ham and Nottingham Forest to hand Dyche a key addition this summer.

"Brilliant" O'Brien could replace Branthwaite

As much as a partnership between O'Brien and Jarrad Branthwaite would be quite the prospect for Dyche and Everton, the latter's future still remains in doubt and could end up leaving O'Brien to fill the void he would leave behind. The Lyon man is certainly a player of a similar calibre after an impressive season in France and may arrive to offer the Toffees an instant solution to a major concern.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jake O'Brien Jarrad Branthwaite Progressive carries 15 2 Progressive passes 68 74 Tackles won 16 32 Ball recoveries 126 181

Earning a reported £9k a week, O'Brien's ball-carrying ability would offer Dyche a different type of centre-back to Branthwaite, who is better out of possession. The defender also earned plenty of praise from Republic of Ireland boss and Manchester United legend John O'Shea last season.

O'Shea said via Extra: "It’s been brilliant to see what he has done in the last year to 18 months, establishing himself in a top-flight league. It’s been brilliant to see. There’s great competition in that area of the pitch. He’ll have lots of competition but it’s great for us, and me being part of the defensive camp shall we say, that we can help him improve even further over the two games coming up."