Everton are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike this summer, with manager Sean Dyche looking to add as much firepower as he can get to kickstart his club's Premier League campaign.

What's the latest on Hugo Ekitike to Everton?

According to French outlet Sport Zone, PSG have informed Ekitike that they have accepted a bid from Everton, and the player is now considering whether to make the move to Merseyside.

Fabrizio Romano previously confirmed that the Goodison Park side are hoping to secure the player's signature on an initial loan deal that could become mandatory, with a €35m (£30m) buy option installed.

Newcastle United agreed an initial €30m (£26m) deal before the 21-year-old rejected Eddie Howe's side last summer in favour of joining the Ligue 1 champions, but now might jump at the chance to earn a starring role in the Premier League.

How good is Hugo Ekitike?

After securing their top-flight status last season with a narrow victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the season, Everton bosses will have quickly turned their attention to the transfer market to devise a strategy for a brighter future.

Indeed, Dyche will be emboldened by deals for forwards Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti, but Ekitike could be the "special" player - as lauded by former Reims manager Oscar Garcia - to completely restore the Toffees frontline.

Last season, the Frenchman scored four goals and supplied four more from just 14 starts across all competitions, following an impressive breakout season with Reims where he scored ten goals from just 15 starts in the French top-flight.

Lauded for his "bags of talent" by journalist Lee Davey, Ekitike ranks among the top 4% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 4% for assists, the top 2% for interceptions and the top 19% for tackles and blocks per 90, as per FBref.

The £80k-per-week ace's rounded skill set, boasting a clinical ability, a natural creativity and a tenacity that is evidenced through his defensive application, has undoubtedly left Dyche desperate to secure his services; such a style would slot into the Goodison Park system seamlessly.

Considering the fact that an array of changes are being made to the Blues' attack, it could leave Neal Maupay's role in the squad very much on the periphery, and if Ekitike is signed, he might arrive in a move that would boot his compatriot out of the side.

Maupay signed for Everton from Brighton & Hove Albion for £15m last summer but has only scored one goal from 29 matches across all competitions, being branded a "disaster" by journalist Paul Brown.

He ranks among the bottom 3% of forwards for goals per 90 and does not look capable of taking a team desperate for a reliable talisman, and as such, Everton would be wise to push the player out, with Serie A side Salernitana said to be interested.

Ekitike is in the maiden stage of his career and looks a proper talent, and with Everton looking to start a new chapter to bring a great deal more success than the Toffees' support have been granted of late, Maupay's sale might be a necessity.