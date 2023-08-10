Everton are interested in reinforcing their attacking options this summer, according to reports, as the start of the Premier League season edges closer and closer.

This has led the Toffees to Paris Saint-Germain, and Hugo Ekitike, with a new report indicating just where negotiations currently stand for the forward.

What's the latest on Hugo Ekitike to Everton?

The Premier League club have concrete interest in Ekitike, and are expected to commence negotiations with PSG to sign the striker on loan with an option to buy, which could become mandatory, according to Fabrizio Romano.

As things stand, the deal is reportedly in its early stages, with numbers and the terms of the deal not yet discussed with PSG or Ekitike.

With the Premier League season fast-approaching, however, Everton may be keen to get their business done as quickly as possible.

PSG, meanwhile, may not hold any sentiment over the forward, given that he started just 12 games in Ligue 1 last season, in which he scored three times, and assisted on a further four occasions.

Of course, Ekitike's game time could have increased in the coming season due to Kylian Mbappe's exile from the first team, but the arrival of Goncalo Ramos has significantly dashed those hopes, perhaps making a move away suitable for all parties this summer.

Should Everton sign Hugo Ekitike?

It's easy to look at Ekitike's first season at PSG, and mark him down as a player to forget. But this is a striker who attracted interest from the Ligue 1 champions with his impressive performances in the first place.

Before making the move to the French capital, the Frenchman reached double figures for Stade Reims, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further five in all competitions.

Read the latest Everton news HERE...

Still only 21-years-old, too, the former Reims man has plenty of time to find his form once more - something that a move away could help this summer.

When compared to Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ekitike stands out. According to FBref, the 21-year-old makes more progressive passes, more progressive carries, scores and assists more goals, and has a better take-on success per 90 than Calvert-Lewin. And, whilst the current Everton man suits Sean Dyche's more aggressive style of play, Ekitike could be the ideal partner to add some much-needed elegance to Dyche's attacking plan.

The Frenchman has certainly attracted plenty of praise during his time in Ligue 1, too, with former Reims manager Oscar Garcia telling beINSPORTS, via Chronicle Live: “There is something very special about him. He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training.”

So, with that said, it would certainly be an exciting piece of business if Everton sign Ekitike this summer. The only obstacle standing in the way would be his wages - the forward reportedly earns £80k per-week, which would make him one of the club's highest earners.

It may still be a deal worth pursuing for the Toffees, though, who could bolster their attacking options in the coming weeks.