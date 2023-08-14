Highlights

Everton have held 'initial talks' over bringing a 'special' talent to Goodison Park this summer as Sean Dyche looks to strengthen his forward line, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Who has Sean Dyche brought in at Everton this summer and who else could he sign?

Dyche has been busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to ensure Everton avoid being dragged into a relegation battle for a third successive campaign.

Despite late interest from Aston Villa, Everton have wrapped up a season-long loan deal to bring Leeds United winger Jack Harrison to Goodison Park, as per BBC Sport.

Harrison will recover from a hip injury before being available to participate in competitive fixtures; nevertheless, the 26-year-old joins Ashley Young, Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma as new additions to the ranks at Everton, as per Transfermarkt.

Football Insider report that Udinese forward Beto is another target for Everton and negotiations are taking place over a potential loan deal with an option to buy for the 25-year-old.

Everton suffered a 1-0 defeat at Fulham at Goodison Park in their Premier League opener and missed numerous gilt-edged opportunities to take something from the encounter.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Hugo Ekitike?

Italian reporter Rudy Galetti has indicated that Everton are 'pushing hard' to try and sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike amid rival interest from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ekitike has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain, registering four goals and four assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has confirmed that 'initial talks' have taken place between Everton and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain over the 'structure' of a potential deal to take the £79k-a-week earner to Goodison Park.

Jacobs stated: “I think PSG feel like Hugo Ekitke hasn’t worked out. And having fought off quite a bit of competition to sign him, with Newcastle in the mix, they are willing to let him go.

“And the Everton links are genuine; initial talks have been held. The structure of that deal is still being discussed, but one possibility is a loan with an option to buy. And PSG are largely looking when they offload to do what’s best for them from the perspective of financial fair play.

“So that obviously means that, where possible, they would like a fee, and they would like a lot of money up front for that fee.”

Who else could join Everton and what outgoings could occur?

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto remains a target for Everton despite the Toffees completing a deal to sign his teammate Harrison on loan.

Everton had a bid in the region of £15 million rejected for Gnonto back in July and the youngster is facing potential disciplinary action from Leeds United as he tries to force a move away from Elland Road.

Southampton are keen to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate on loan; however, there is a divergence between the percentage of his wages that the Sky Bet Championship side are willing to pay for the former England Under-21 international, according to Sky Sports.

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed on Patreon that Everton striker Tom Cannon is a target for Preston North End, Leeds United, Sunderland and Stoke City.