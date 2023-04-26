Everton are “interested” in completing a deal to bring Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye to the Premier League, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest on Ndiaye to Everton?

The Senegal international's contract at Bramall Lane is set to expire at the end of next season, meaning that the upcoming window will be Paul Heckingbottom's side's last big opportunity to cash in, and being the Yorkshire outfit's top-performing offensive player with a match rating of 7.16, he isn't short of potential suitors.

The Star reported that the Toffees saw a £25m offer for the 23-year-old rejected in January as a result of the Blades hierarchy deciding that he wasn't for sale, despite the club needing to raise funds after being placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL, but this hasn't stopped Sean Dyche from wanting to take a second bite of the cherry.

The Sun have claimed that the Merseyside outfit have sent scouts to watch the versatile attacker, who can play in five different positions, including anywhere across the frontline, to continue to monitor his situation in the final weeks and months leading to the summer.

Taking to Twitter, Romano confirmed that Everton are indeed keeping tabs on Ndiaye as they weigh up whether to make a second approach during the upcoming window. He wrote:

“Many clubs are following the progress of Sheffield United talent Iliman Ndiaye, expected to get big move in the summer. Everton are interested in Ndiaye, Italian clubs are well informed too.”

Would Ndiaye be a good signing for Everton?

Everton are desperately in need of attacking reinforcements having failed to sign a single player in January, and being dubbed a “FIFA cheat code” by his former teammate Tom Graham, Ndiaye could be just the injection of unpredictability they have been missing.

The World Cup participant has posted an impressive 21 goal contributions (13 goals and eight assists) in 42 Championship appearances this season, form which has seen him receive seven man-of-the-match awards during that time.

Even if he’s not always on the scoresheet, the £3.8k-per-week ace is constantly looking to produce moments of quality in the final third, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and recording 121 shot-creating actions since the start of the current term, which is the second-highest throughout the whole of his squad. Should the opportunity to sign him arise once again, this is a no-brainer of a decision for Farhad Moshiri to make.