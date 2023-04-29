Everton transfer target Iliman Ndiaye could solve Everton's problems in front of the target if he was to move to Goodison Park this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Iliman Ndiaye?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently dropped an update on Twitter surrounding the future of Sheffield United forward Ndiaye, stating:

"Many clubs are following the progress of Sheffield United talent Iliman Ndiaye, expected to get big move in the summer. Everton are interested in Ndiaye, Italian clubs are well-informed too."

The Sun have also claimed that Everton are keen on bringing in Ndiaye in the forthcoming transfer window, with his versatility said to be an attractive proposition due to the fact he can operate as a central striker, on the flank or in attacking midfield.

Nevertheless, the Toffees face competition for his signature, as West Ham United and Newcastle United are interested in his services and have sent scouts to watch him in action alongside Everton.

Foot Mercato have also revealed that Serie A giants AC Milan are in the race to sign Ndiaye, with the report stating that the Senegal international could be open to a move to the San Siro.

In 2022/23, Ndiaye has registered 14 goals and nine assists from 48 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks that Ndiaye would be a good signing for Everton if they can beat the drop this term.

O'Rourke told FFC: "I think it would be a bit of a shrewd buy. Ndiaye, for me, is one of the best young players outside the Premier League right now as well; he's a Senegal international, one of the best players in the Championship and has been key to Sheffield United's success this season as well.

"I think a number of clubs have been making regular checks on him, but with Sheffield United winning promotion to the Premier League, I can't imagine they will be too keen on listening to any offers for Ndiaye."

Would Iliman Ndiaye be a good signing for Everton?

Ndiaye could definitely be a good signing for Everton that could help them to forget their woes in front of goal heading into next season.

It is apparent he has impressed in the Championship this season with BBC journalist Rob Staton hailing him as a "special player".

As per WhoScored, the 23-year-old has managed to record a rating of 7.18/10 for his exploits in the Sky Bet Championship this term, making him their second-most consistent performer across this term behind Oliver Norwood.

FBRef also show that Ndiaye has successfully offered out 125 shot-creating actions in the English second-tier, illustrating why so much interest has arisen in his services due to his creative ingenuity.

Come the summer, it will be interesting to see whether Ndiaye stays at Bramall Lane or if he moves on to seek a new challenge despite Sheffield United's recent promotion to the top-flight.

But given the way the Toffees' campaign is playing out, they could be one of the sides giving up their spot for the Blades in the Premier League.