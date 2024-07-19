Wilfried Gnonto is a talent who has constantly been linked with Everton ever since Leeds United suffered relegation back to the Championship back in 2022/23.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful debut Premier League campaign for the Yorkshire outfit, registering four goals and four assists, looking to be an astute pick-up for the Whites.

After they failed to secure promotion back to England’s top flight, the rumours once again emerged, with the Italian available for a fee in the region of £25m this summer.

Sean Dyche’s side have looked the most likely to secure a deal for his services, but in recent days, the Toffees have turned their attention to another transfer target.

His side have already signed Tim Iroegbunam, Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye, but the trio could be joined by another star, with a deal seemingly edging ever closer to completion.

Everton in advanced talks to sign 24-year-old star

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton have reached an agreement with Napoli over the loan signing of midfielder Jesper Lindstrom until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Di Marzio also confirmed that the deal to sign the Danish star does include an option to buy at the end of the campaign, but both parties are currently waiting for Lindstrom to agree to move to Goodison Park.

He only joined Napoli from German side Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, for a fee in the region of £25m, but only made 29 appearances in all competitions and failed to register a single goal or assist, as Napoli finished tenth in Serie A.

Whilst he failed to produce any goal contributions last season, he did produce some useful stats which may intrigue the Toffees, many of which are better than fellow transfer target Gnonto.

Why Lindstrom would be better than Gnonto for Everton

Everton struggled massively for goals in the Premier League in 2023/24, scoring just 40 times in 38 matches - the second-lowest tally in the division, with only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United scoring fewer.

Whilst Lindstrom failed to register any tangible contributions, he did provide some sensational figures that blew Gnonto out of the water and could potentially help end the Toffees’ poor goalscoring form in front of goal.

When comparing the duo on FBref, the Danish attacker featured in 13 games fewer, but managed to produce some excellent returns that the Italian simply couldn’t get anywhere near.

The “world-class” ace - as described by Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt - averaged 2.63 shots per 90, with Gnonto only able to post a tally of 2.55 despite featuring in a lower-quality division.

Lindstrom also achieved a 3% higher pass completion rate, whilst also completing more take-ons per 90 than the Italian forward.

How Lindstrom compares to Gnonto in 2023/24 Statistics Lindstrom Gnonto Games 23 36 Shots per 90 2.36 2.55 Pass accuracy 81% 78% Shot-creating actions per 90 4.6 3.5 Take-ons per 90 2.1 1.5 Take-on success rate 41% 38% Stats via FBref

Whilst he’s found life hard in Serie A, a move to Goodison Park could be beneficial for both parties in Everton’s hunt to secure a mid-table Premier League finish in 2024/25.

The Dane - who previously chalked up 28 goals and assists in 80 games for Frankfurt, where he also won the Europa League - would gain consistent first-team minutes, whilst the Toffees would be gaining an impressive talent who can further bolster their forward line.

It’s shrewd business by the club, finally showing signs of acting in a sensible manner within the transfer window, allowing them to avoid another PSR punishment in the near future.