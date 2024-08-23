There is just a week left of this summer transfer window and Everton could be about to battle Premier League rivals West Ham for a new signing.

The Toffees have been rather busy over these past few months, as the club looks to address their recent poor campaigns and start to climb back up the Premier League table. Everton are already on the backfoot as they started the season off very poorly, as they were demolished by Brighton at Goodison Park. So, with just a week of the window left, Sean Dyche may be keen on adding to the players they have already brought in.

Everton transfer news

Everton will be desperately keen to avoid a repeat of last season, so the club’s board have backed Dyche in the transfer market and have so far brought in six new players. Those additions include Jake O’Brien from Lyon, Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille, Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa, Jesper Linstrom from Napoli, and, most recently, Asmir Begovic.

Everton's summer signings Signed from Jack Harrison Leeds United Tim Iroegbunam Aston Villa Iliman Ndiaye Marseille Jesper Lindstrom Napoli Jake O'Brien Lyon Asmir Begovic QPR

Begovic has previously been at Goodison Park, as he joined the Toffees a few years ago on a free transfer after leaving AFC Bournemouth. The experienced shot-stopper spent last season at QPR but found himself without a club until this week.

But their business might not be stopping there, as it was reported earlier this week that Everton have enquired about a possible deal to sign midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe. The 23-year-old joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal last summer from PSG, but he did spend the campaign before that on loan at the Bundesliga side.

Frankfurt are said to be willing to let Dina Ebimbe leave in what remains of this transfer window and while talks have taken place between the two clubs, the Toffees are yet to hold talks with the player himself or his representatives. He may not be the only midfielder the club are looking to buy, as Everton potentially join West Ham in a transfer race.

Everton join West Ham in the race to sign Carlos Soler

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Everton are now exploring a deal to sign midfielder Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain. It is claimed that the Spaniard has been on the Merseyside club’s radar for a while now and their interest in the player is said to be “concrete”.

Everton are believed to have made contact with the French side over a possible deal, with PSG looking to sell Soler and not loan him out for the season, as they are said to value the midfielder at around the £20 million mark. However, Everton face strong competition, as West Ham are said to have opened talks to sign the player earlier this week.

Soler has been at PSG since September 2022, as he joined the club from Spanish side Valencia. The 27-year-old was very impressive for the La Liga side but has struggled to replicate that form in Paris. The midfielder played 24 times for the club last season in Ligue 1, scoring two goals.

Overall, Soler has played 63 times for PSG in all competitions, where he has scored eight goals and recorded eight assists. Soler may have struggled during his time in Paris, but the midfielder has earned special praise from his previous teammates in Valencia, with Curro Torres labelling the player as the "complete midfielder".