Everton remain in ongoing negotiations to sign a young striker who is said to be best friends with FC Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski.

The Toffees are now just a few days away from starting their Premier League campaign, and while the club has been busy in the transfer window, Sean Dyche will likely want more additions between now and the end of the window.

Everton transfer news

Sean Dyche has been heavily backed by the Everton board in this transfer window, with the Premier League side bringing in four new signings so far. The biggest purchase has been defender Jake O’Brien from French side Lyon, as Everton have spent wisely on high potential players by signing former Sheffield United attacker Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille and Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

The latest arrival for the club is winger Jesper Lindstrom from Italian side Napoli, who has joined the club on a season-long loan deal. Dyche will be very pleased with how the transfer window has gone so far, given the arrivals and the fact that star defender Jarred Branthwaite still remains at the club.

But the Everton boss will likely want more fresh faces as he tries to avoid another relegation battle. The club has been linked with a move for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah in recent days, as his future at the Emirates looks in doubt.

While the Toffees have also been mentioned in connection with a move to sign Largie Ramazani from Spanish side Almeria, it appears they are doing some serious shopping in Spanish football this week.

Everton in negotiations to sign Vitor Roque from Barcelona

It was reported on Monday that Everton were weighing up a move to sign Vitor Roque from FC Barcelona. The report stated that the Blues were pondering whether to make a move for the young striker, with the Spanish giants willing to loan or sell the 19-year-old on a permanent basis in this transfer window.

Roque has struggled for regular minutes since joining Barcelona, and it now appears as though the La Liga side is willing to cut ties. In the latest development from Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, he states that Everton are now officially in discussions over a deal having seen an opening bid turned down.

He states on X that the Toffees have seen an offer of €25 million plus €3 million in add-ons rejected by Barça, with the Catalan club ideally looking for a fee of €35 million (£30m).

The important factor for Everton fans is that Plettenburg states that the Premier League side remains in talks with Deco about a possible deal. Roque is contracted to the Spanish side until the summer of 2031, but it appears as though Barcelona are willing to let him leave, having not rejected the approach outright.

Vitor Roque's Barcelona stats Apps 16 Goals 2 Assists 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Roque has had to fight it out during his time at Barcelona with one of the best strikers football has seen in Robert Lewandowski. The two have competed against each other to be the number nine for the club, but despite that, former Barcelona boss Xavi stated last season that the pair “get along very well" and called the youngster and experienced head "tight bros".

So, Roque’s potential departure from Barca may not go down well with Lewandowski, but it looks like the youngster's only chance of seeing some serious playing time.