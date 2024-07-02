Despite the recent PSR troubles that have plagued the club, Everton have already conducted some shrewd business in the transfer market in an attempt to avoid another Premier League relegation battle in 2024/25.

Sean Dyche’s side have already secured the signing of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa, with Lewis Dobbin heading the other way in a deal to boost their PSR position.

The Toffees are also edging closer to finalising a deal to sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye, which could end the club’s awful goalscoring record that only saw them bag 40 times in their 38 outings last season.

However, despite the recent deals, the club are still targeting reinforcements to bolster Dyche’s squad, with the club targeting one talent despite his previous unsuccessful stint in England’s top-flight.

Everton interested in signing former Liverpool flop

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Everton have made contact over signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, who’s free to leave the Italian giants this summer.

The Brazilian spent last season on loan at fellow Italian side Fiorentina in an attempt to resurrect his career after his failed £72m move to the club back in 2020.

He’s also previously endured a terrible temporary stint on Merseyside at rivals Liverpool, but only featuring for 13 minutes during the duration of his loan in a spell plagued with various injury troubles.

However, his time with the Europa Conference League finalists last season has put him back on the track he’s previously been on, making 33 appearances - in a campaign that has caught the eye of Dyche and the Everton hierarchy.

Why Arthur Melo would be perfect for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled to find the net over the last 12 months, despite registering a tally of seven goals in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 27-year-old had an xG of 12.9 last season, meaning he missed out on nearly six goals in the league based on the opportunities he missed in front of goal for Dyche’s side - part of the reason for the club’s dismal goalscoring record.

However, Arthur’s potential arrival at Goodison Park could be perfect for the striker, with the former Barcelona talent producing numerous impressive stats that could hugely benefit Everton’s number nine.

In Serie A last season, the Brazilian was excellent in possession, demonstrating his abilities that saw Juventus fork out the huge fee for his signature just a handful of years ago.

He averaged 68 passes per 90 during his 33 appearances in Serie A, completing 91% of them - a figure that ranks him within the top 1% of all players in Italy’s top flight over the course of the last 12 months.

Arthur Melo's stats per 90 in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 33 Passes 68 Pass completion rate 91% Progressive passes 6 Tackles 2 Shot-creating actions 3.3 Stats via FBref

Arthur also averaged six progressive passes per game, with the “outstanding” midfielder, as dubbed by former teammate Jordan Henderson, able to play the ball into attacking areas for the likes of Calvert-Lewin, orchestrating 3.3 shot-creating actions per 90, further demonstrating his ability to provide chances for Dyche’s attackers.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Although he’s previously failed to make an impact in the Premier League, Arthur has proven over the last year that he can still thrive in Europe’s top divisions, with his qualities undoubtedly improving the Toffees.

The club have very tenacious ball-winning players such as Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana, but the Brazilian’s talents could provide Dyche with a different option in the middle of the park and one that could complete his midfield.