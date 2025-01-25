Everton fans spilt out of Goodison Park last weekend with a new sense of optimism.

The Toffees ground has too long been a bowl of murmurous disapproval, resignation as colourless attacking play fails to ignite cheer. David Moyes' side showcased a new-found attacking element as Tottenham Hotspur were brushed aside.

However, Everton mustn't get ahead of themselves, mustn't forget their principles. Moyes is not a free-flowing attack-heavy manager. He's pragmatic and drilled, though perhaps more tactically in tune than his predecessor.

A new striker is needed, as is a right winger. However, Everton could also address a couple of holes across the back, with a new full-back on The Friedkin Group's radar.

Everton transfer news

As per Calcio Mercato, Everton are interested in signing AC Milan right-back Emerson Royal, only months after he joined the Serie A side from Tottenham, and are in talks with his agent to discuss a possible deal.

Emerson has been a regular starter for his new side but they are willing to part ways for a £13m fee this month to make room for Manchester City's Kyle Walker, who is signing on loan with the option to buy at the end of the term.

The Brazil international won the Italian Super Cup earlier this month but has been something of a mixed bag this season, and could return to English football on the cheap, although Galatasaray also have a vested interest.

Why Everton want Emerson Royal

Moyes knows his way around managing a defence and could raise Emerson's defensive game, adding an athletic and powerful dimension to Everton's backline.

Emerson ebbed and flowed down N17 but was hailed for his "relentless" running by one-time Arsenal star Kevin Campbell, illustrated by his energy and tenacity on the pitch.

With Nathan Patterson suffering interminable injury problems, the 39-year-old Ashley Young has played a regular starting role in Everton's squad this season, actually starting 17 Premier League fixtures.

The veteran invariably puts in a shift and has averaged 2.5 tackles per game, winning 56% of his duels and racking up three assists. He's far from a liability, though admittedly he suffers somewhat from an understandable loss of athleticism and power, and this could see Emerson step into his shoes perfectly.

He'd also aid Everton in their bid to establish greater control in matches with a crisp ball-playing ability, ranking among the top 7% of full-backs for pass completion as well as the top 6% for tackles and the top 13% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref.

Emerson Royal - Serie A Stats (24/25) Match Stats* # Matches (starts) 17 (16) Goals 0 Assists 0 Clean sheets 5 Pass completion 90% Key passes* 0.9 Ball recoveries* 3.5 Dribble (success)* 0.4 (44%) Tackles + interceptions* 3.4 Clearances* 3.0 Total duels (won)* 6.4 (56%) Errors 0 Stats via Sofascore

Young is out of contract at the end of the season but there's every chance that his performances and leadership could warrant another year in the mix.

Signing Emerson would only help the experienced star in that regard, adding a new dimension and ensuring that Moyes has the tools to forge a successful path.