Everton made the decision to part ways with Sean Dyche earlier this month and that left them in the market to bring in a manager who would be capable of helping them to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Toffees made the relatively swift decision to bring David Moyes back to Goodison Park for a second spell at the club, coming in for their next league clash with Aston Villa, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

They have, however, won their last two matches in the Premier League and are now seven points clear of the relegation zone, whilst also having the Merseyside derby as their game in hand.

The highlight of Moyes' return so far has been the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, which was his first win back at the club.

Whilst it has been a terrific start for the Scottish head coach, who moved on from West Ham United at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, he could still want to add more quality to his squad in the coming days.

The January transfer window is set to officially slam shut at the start of next week and the Toffees are reportedly looking at possible additions to the group.

Everton considering new Chelsea loan

According to Football Insider, Everton are looking at what they can do with Armando Broja before the end of the window as they consider sending him back to his parent club Chelsea, due to his ongoing injury issues.

The report claims that the two clubs are in talks over the possibility of the Albania international returning to Stamford Bridge, to be replaced by another loanee from the Blues.

It states that left-back Ben Chilwell, and midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are potential options to join the Toffees on loan for the second half of the season.

The outlet reveals that talks are ongoing between the two Premier League clubs to agree a separate loan deal for one of those three players, although it does not reveal whether or not there is a frontrunner at this moment in time.

Football Insider adds that Moyes has targeted several positions that he would like to strengthen before next week's deadline; central midfielder, centre-forward, and left-back.

Chilwell is one of the three players they are in talks with Chelsea over a potential loan deal for, which means that they could fill the left-back position by bringing the former England international to Goodison Park before the end of the January transfer window.

Everton do, of course, already have a first-choice left-back who has been a regular in the team in recent seasons - Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Vitaliy Mykolenko's form for Everton

The 25-year-old defender, who joined from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2022, has had mixed success throughout his three years at Goodison Park so far.

Mykolenko has looked like a competent defender who can provide a solid option down the left flank at times, with 3.1 tackles and interceptions per game in the Premier League this season, but he is also susceptible to poor moments.

The Ukraine international has been dribbled past 0.9 times per match on average this season and has made one error that directly led to a shot for the opposition and given away a penalty, which shows that he has made mistakes and that opposition players have found it too easy to dribble past him.

Along with his defensive liabilities, Mykol