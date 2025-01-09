Everton are now looking to inject some pace into their side as they open talks over a potential January addition for Sean Dyche, it has been reported.

Everton struggling for results

With just one win in their last 11 Premier League games, Everton are drifting towards the relegation zone once more. The Toffees have picked up credible draws against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in that run, but back to back defeats and a tough fixture list ahead has left the club looking nervously over their shoulder, with just a point separating themselves from Wolves and Ipswich, who occupy 17th and 18th place.

Everton's upcoming league fixtures Aston Villa (Home) Tottenham (Home) Brighton (Away) Leicester (Home) Crystal Palace (Away)

With the January transfer window now open, Everton have a chance to strengthen their ranks ahead of another attempt at a great escape in the second half of the campaign, but it may not be as easy as that. Speaking to the media at the turn of the year, Dyche admitted he was not hopeful for new faces in the winter window despite the club takeover.

"There are parameters. The owners have made that clear. Forgetting about the numbers, I've been doing this a long time and notoriously January is a very tough month. I am not saying no but it is very tough."

The Toffees had been linked with a move for winger Jaden Philogene, but that move has since broken down with Ipswich closing in on his signing. However, fresh reports have claimed that Everton have identified a potential bargain, and have opened talks over bringing him to Goodison Park before the end of the month.

Everton in talks with Premier League midfielder

That comes courtesy of Caught Offside, who report that Everton have opened talks to sign Jakub Moder from Brighton ahead of the January transfer deadline.

The Polish midfielder has been restricted to just three Premier League appearances so far this season under Fabian Hurzeler, totalling just eight minutes of action.

Now down to the final six months of his £10,000 a week deal at the Amex Stadium, he is thought to be keen to leave in search of more regular minutes, while Brighton for their part are also keen to cash in on the 25-year-old rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.

To that end, the report claims that relegation candidates Everton and Leicester City are both keen to land him this transfer window as the pair seek more midfield reinforcements. Able to play as a number six, central midfielder or creative midfielder, the Toffees are "in talks" over a potential move to land the Brighton man on a cut-price deal.

Though not renowned for his goalscoring threat, one thing that Moder would certainly provide is pace. According to last season's statistics, the Poland international was the fifth fastest player in the Premier League, clocking up an impressive top speed of 36.84KM/H, higher than the likes of Anthony Gordon, Callum Hudson Odoi and Gabriel Martinelli.

That speed would also make him faster than anyone in the Everton squad this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin the quickest player Dyche can currently call upon, and his top speed a full 2 kilometres an hour below that of Moder's from last season. Bringing fresh energy to the Toffees, could Moder prove a low-cost gem for Dyche's side?