Everton have a huge task on their hands this summer to replace the outgoing Amadou Onana, who is set for a £50m move to join fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Belgian has been an excellent addition to the Toffees, cementing his place in Sean Dyche’s midfield after his £33m move to Goodison Park back in the summer of 2022.

Whilst the club will make a nice profit on their investment, helping their PSR and FFP battle, it will leave a huge hole in the heart of the team, with Dyche needing to replace the 22-year-old ace.

They’ve been linked with numerous talents to try and fill the void, but as of yet, the Toffees are yet to find a suitable replacement for the ball-winning midfielder.

However, they’ve recently been credited with an interest in one star, who’s enjoyed a successful summer featuring for his nation at the Copa América.

Everton interested in Copa America star to replace Onana

According to journalist Nicola Jorge, via Sport Witness, Everton have been in talks with the agent of midfielder Richard Rios over a potential move to Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old Colombian could be available for just €20m (£17m) this summer, but Everton also face stiff competition from Leicester City for his services after his impressive displays on the international scene in recent weeks.

Rios started every game for Colombia, scoring once against Panama, as he helped lead his nation to a place in the final, where they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Argentina after extra time.

The report states that while no official offer has yet been made for his services, the Toffees have been in contact with Rios’ entourage over a move to Merseyside ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

He would undoubtedly be a great replacement for the outgoing Onana but also be a brilliant addition for one talent who is edging closer to a move to Everton.

Why Rios would be perfect for Lindstrom at Everton

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton have reached an agreement with Napoli over the loan signing of midfielder Jesper Lindstrom until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Dane has been identified as a player who could boost Dyche’s side in the final third, as the Toffees look to increase their goalscoring output next season.

Whilst he’s primarily a defensive midfielder, Colombian star Rios has produced some key figures in 2023/24 that could certainly allow Lindstrom to be a success at Goodison.

In his 12 appearances for Palmeiras in recent months, the “tremendous” Rios, as described by journalist Matteo Bonetti, averaged 37 passes per 90 at a completion rate of 79%.

Richard Rios' stats per 90 for Palmeiras (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 12 Passes completed 37 Pass accuracy 79% Progressive passes 3.5 Progressive carries 1.6 Tackles 2.2 Blocks 1.8 Stats via FBref

Out of his 37, an average of 3.5 of his passes were progressive, showcasing his ability at playing the ball into forward areas, allowing Lindstrom to create frequent opportunities for Dyche’s side in 2024/25.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

However, with the Colombian being a defensive-minded player, he’s also excelled in regaining possession, averaging 2.2 tackles and 1.8 blocks per 90 - providing more defensive cover to Everton’s already impressive backline.

The 24-year-old would be an excellent addition and one that could allow potential new addition Lindstrom to regain his best form, which saw him achieve a tally of 11 goal contributions in 38 appearances during his time at former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Should they agree a deal for Rios, it would be another superb addition by Dyche and his team, with the Toffees quietly building an impressive side that can easily challenge to be a mid-table side in the Premier League during the 2024/25 campaign.