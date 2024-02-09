Journalist Dean Jones has reacted to news of "another setback" in the injury department for Everton midfielder Dele Alli, as his career continues to stutter.

Everton's relegation battle

The Blues find themselves scrapping at the bottom of the Premier League table currently, now sitting in 18th place in the relegation zone, one point adrift of Luton Town having played one game extra.

It is a hugely concerning time for Everton supporters, with their 10-point deduction for financial breaches hurting them badly, and there have even been rumours of further punishment coming their way.

Relegation to the Championship would be a bitter blow, especially with their move to their new Bramley Moore Dock home happening next year, so these next few months feel massive in their long-term future.

Sean Dyche has had to contend with so much on and off the field this season, with injuries one issue that has played a part in his team's struggles. Dele Alli is one player who continues to suffer from fitness issues, with the Englishman's career threatening to peter out, sadly, and Everton have also had to make do without more regular starters such as Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana, Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma, among others.

Dele Alli may not play for Everton again

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones reacted to the news that came out last month that Alli has picked up yet another problem at Everton, admitting that he may have played his last game for the club.

"I don't know that we'll ever see Dele pull on an Everton shirt again. The longer time drags on, you wonder will he ever pull on a shirt of any type again. There's no timescale on this injury. It's another setback.

"He did his chat with Gary Neville and the documentary came out around him, and he revealed all the reasons as to the difficulties that were going on in the background and his life that none of us would really have understood before that moment."

It is so sad to see how much Alli's career has plummeted in recent years, having once stood out as arguably one of the best young players in Europe. The world was at his feet when he was starring for both Tottenham and England, but a combination of injuries and mental health issues have cruelly robbed us of seeing a special talent reach his potential.

Alli's Everton career has been so disappointing, with only 13 appearances coming his way in the two years since he arrived from Spurs, being sent out on loan to Besiktas at one point, where he also struggled.

On the plus side, the attacking midfielder is still only 27 years of age, meaning there is still time for him to turn his career around, and Ryan Mason hailed him as "excellent" back in 2021.

It would be so heartwarming to see Alli rid himself of his injuries and turn things around, but it does increasingly feel as though his time at Goodison Park could end sooner rather than later.