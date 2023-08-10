Highlights

Former England international Dele has endured a very rough patch in recent years both on and off of the field. Journalist Paul Brown has offered an update to GIVEMESPORT on the future of the Everton midfielder.

What does the Future hold for Dele?

Everton just about avoided relegation last season and Sean Dyche will be hoping he has what it takes to steer them on an upward trajectory.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Dele wasn’t there to play his part as he was out on loan in Turkey with Besiktas. There was unrest for him there too and so he has had a lot of issues following him around in the last few seasons.

Whilst speaking with The Times, Dyche has given an update on the returning midfielder.

“He is still not over his injury yet, he is well in himself, but he is not over his injury. We are miles away from that (thinking about a squad role). He is just getting himself right again.”

“He is feeling good, and now we will be working with him, on top of that, to make sure the injury is right. But it is still going to be a bit of time yet.”

When speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Paul Brown made his thoughts clear about the future of the 27-year-old at Goodison Park, labelling it as a “tall order” for him to turn around his fortunes on Merseyside.

A few weeks ago, there was talk of Dele being available for loan with several Championship clubs on red alert. Amongst those were Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion who have both already made some attacking additions, including Siriki Dembele and former Sunderland striker Josh Maja respectively.

What has Paul Brown got to say on Dele Alli?

“From what I hear, Dele Alli is injured and won’t return for a while. I think there have been fitness issues there for quite some time, and the financials of the deal he's on make it difficult to justify him getting many chances this season.

“Despite what Dyche might say in public, I'm unsure that Dele is the kind of player he thinks he can rely on. So, I think Everton are probably looking to find a move for Dele Alli if they can.”

What else is going on at Everton?

If reports are to be believed, Everton are hoping to be very busy before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto had something of a breakout year in spite of their relegation back to the Championship and the Toffees are one of the sides wanting to offer him an instant return to the Premier League.

The Italian youngster has been touted as a potential replacement for Demarai Gray if the former Leicester City man is to depart Goodison. Rudy Galetti, when speaking with GIVEMESPORT, alluded to the fact that Gray could be moved on amidst major interest from Fulham.

Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana, another winger, has also been linked with Everton after the Saints finished rock-bottom in the Premier League last season. He only arrived at St. Mary's in January and amassed just under 1,000 minutes in the red and white.