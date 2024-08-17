With just two weeks left until the transfer window slams shut and the Premier League campaign already now underway, Everton are reportedly intensifying their efforts to sign a midfield reinforcement.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees, even without a resolution for their takeover problem, have enjoyed a solid summer of arrivals and, as things stand, are set to keep hold of Jarrad Branthwaite. Those at Goodison Park have welcomed Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegnunam, Jesper Lindstrom and arguably most impressively, Jake O'Brien from Lyon this month in what should hand Sean Dyche quite the boost once everyone is settled.

Whilst they've so far managed to keep hold of Branthwaite, the same can't be said for Amadou Onana. The Belgium international sealed his exit away from Goodison Park to join Aston Villa earlier this summer in a deal worth a reported £50m, leaving a gaping hole in Everton's midfield.

Filling that void could yet be a Europa League midfielder, however. According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Everton are now intensifying their move to sign Edoardo Bove, who AS Roma value at a reported €15m (£13m) this month.

A player who can play as an attacking, central and defensive midfielder, Dyche would be welcoming a player who could act as a three-in-one reinforcement and a direct replacement for Onana.

Just 22 years old, Bove came through the ranks at Roma, earning a number of first-team opportunities last season from the start, but could now ditch his boyhood club for the Premier League. For just £13m too, the Toffees would crucially avoid breaking the bank in a deal that should see them avoid any trouble with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Record-breaker Bove can replace Onana

It's quite the task, but Bove is the calibre of player who would be able to step up and replace Onana this month. What's more, still 22 years old, the Italian should be a player with plenty more to offer in years to come. Everton's potential £13m investment could quickly turn into a stroke of genius if he reaches his potential.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Edoardo Bove Amadou Onana Progressive Carries 21 21 Progressive Passes 88 101 Tackles Won 31 38 Ball Recoveries 95 160

Bove managed to keep up with Onana last season, especially on the ball and in the number of tackles that he managed to win. The one concern for Everton should be his struggle to match the Belgian when it comes to recovering possession. Having such a player at the heart of a side that will be out of possession more often than not is vital. It is a trait that any Onana replacement must bring in abundance.

If this is to be it for Bove at Roma, then he will leave a record breaker, having become the youngest player to score in a European semi-final for the club in May 2023.