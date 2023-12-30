Everton are looking to strike a deal for a central player who could stage his return to England in January, according to a reliable journalist.

Everton transfer targets

Ahead of next month, Sean Dyche will be assessing his options in the market as to who he could sign to improve his current squad. However, while there are a couple of stars who he has already been linked with, he knows he will be on a very restricted budget.

The Toffees have been credited with an interest in Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle and Gent left-back Archie Brown as they look to increase the numbers they have in the building, with the centre of the park being another position where they want to recruit fresh faces.

Over the summer, Iliman Ndiaye put pen to paper at Marseille from Premier League rivals Sheffield United, and the attacking midfielder has been a regular feature at his new club having made ten starts and five substitute appearances this season in Ligue 1 (WhoScored - Ndiaye statistics).

The Merseyside outfit highlighted Senegal’s international as a target during the previous transfer window, and while a deal for the 23-year-old failed to come to fruition before the deadline, the hierarchy are considering taking a second bite of the cherry in the coming days and weeks.

Everton plotting swoop for Ndiaye

Taking to X, editor and reporter Ignazio Genuardi revealed that Everton are keeping close tabs on Ndiaye, but they aren't alone in their pursuit with two other clubs in the top-flight also hoping to offer him a return to England.

He wrote: "Recruited last summer by OM, I. Ndiaye remains popular in England. The Senegalese international is of particular interest [to] Everton, but the Phocaeans are not lenders. The same goes for Crystal Palace and Sheffield United, his former club."

Ndiaye could be a "top-quality" addition

Since the start of his career, Ndiaye has racked up 40 goal contributions (23 goals and 17 assists) from 111 outings, showing the positive impact that he can make in the final third, posing a constant threat to the opposition’s defence (Transfermarkt - Ndiaye statistics).

The Rouen native currently ranks in the 85th percentile for successful take-ons compared to positional peers in Men’s top five leagues over the last 365 days, representing his desire to use his pace, dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for his fellow teammates (FBref - Ndiaye statistics).

Dyche’s target is also a versatile operator, having been deployed in five different positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline, alongside his usual role in attacking midfield, making him a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

As lauded by Josh Bunting, Ndiaye is a “top-quality” dynamo, and considering the fact that Everton have been pursuing him ever since the summer, it would surely be a massive coup if they were finally able to get this deal over the line in January.