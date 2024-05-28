Despite excelling defensively under boss Sean Dyche during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Everton have struggled within the attacking third to produce quality on a regular basis.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure both notched up seven goals in the league, but endured droughts throughout the campaign, with the latter failing to score for over four months - a period that saw the club pick up just one win in 15 outings.

The Toffees only managed a tally of 40 goals in their 38 Premier League matches, with only bottom club Sheffield United producing a total fewer than Dyche’s side.

They desperately need reinforcements in the final third but will need to act in a sensible manner to prevent breaching the Premier League’s strict PSR rules for a third time in the last 12 months.

Outgoings will undoubtedly be the focus this summer, but the club should also target a forward, with the Toffees already eyeing up one player to improve the goalscoring situation at Goodison Park.

Everton interested in a talented youngster

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are interested in signing Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh this summer, after the Gambian impressed away from St James’ Park this season.

The 19-year-old has scored ten goals and provided five assists in his 27 appearances for Arne Slot's Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, as he looks to gain experience ahead of a potential first-team spot for Newcastle next season.

However, despite his stellar campaign in the Netherlands, Eddie Howe’s side, like the Toffees, are enduring their own FFP worries and may look to cash in on Minteh this summer despite never making an appearance for the Magpies’ first team.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards has previously stated that Newcastle could look to move the forward on in the summer to try and combat their FFP and PSR situation, with Everton looking to take advantage and secure a player capable of improving the Toffees’ forward line tenfold.

Minteh could become Everton’s next Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon is arguably the best player in even years to come out of the club’s academy, featuring in the first team before departing for a colossal £45m transfer fee in 2023.

He’s since excelled in the Premier League under Howe, reaching double figures in goals and assists for the first time in his professional career, subsequently now named in England's provisional squad for the Euros.

It might be a far-fetched comparison, but when delving into the duo’s respective stats from 2023/24, there’s real evidence that Minteh could follow in Gordon’s footsteps at Goodison.

Whilst he’s featured in a lower-quality division, Minteh, who’s been described as a “jewel” by scout Jacek Kulig, has dominated the former Toffees forward, demonstrating the quality he possesses at his tender age.

The Gambian has been influential under soon-to-be Liverpool boss Slot, averaging 7.9 progressive carries and 3.7 successful take-ons, with Gordon unable to get near the youngster with his respective tallies of just 4.3 and 1.7.

Anthony Gordon vs Yankuba Minteh in 2023/24 Statistics Gordon Minteh Progressive carries 4.3 7.9 Successful take-ons 1.7 3.7 Shot-creating actions 4.5 5.8 Shots per game 2.5 3.5 Touches in attacking areas 4.6 9.9 Stats via FBref

He’s also created more opportunities in the final third, creating 5.8 shot-creating actions and averaging 3.5 shots per 90, with Gordon averaging one less per match in each category.

Minteh likes to feature on the opposite side to Gordon, but his attacking stats and ability to cut inside onto his stronger foot, make him a great option for Dyche on the right-hand side and one that could certainly replicate Gordon's time on Merseyside.

Whilst he’s unproven in the Premier League, the club must take a plunge on Minteh this summer, with the attacker potentially available at a cheaper price than many other attackers of his quality.

He would undoubtedly improve Dyche’s attack, whilst providing the opportunity to make the club a hefty profit in the years ahead - making the Toffees more sustainable and helping their current financial situation.