Everton are reportedly interested in completing the January signing of a £7.4m defender who could replace both Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young.

Everton transfer news

The Blues' season continues to be an uninspiring one, not only because of consistently disappointing results, but also due to the negative football being played by the under-fire Sean Dyche. While they have breathing space in the Premier League, in terms of the relegation battle, it is still frustrating for supporters that they are once again aiming to avoid the drop more than anything else.

Everton's form means that potential replacements for Dyche are continuing to emerge, with legendary former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri mentioned as a hugely eye-catching option for the Merseysiders. He won six Serie A title during his time in charge in Turin, and would therefore be a major coup.

New signings in the January transfer window will go down well at Goodison Park, and they have been linked with players, as The Friedkin Group weigh up making their presence felt early on. Yunus Agkun has been mentioned as an exciting target for the Blues, with the Galatasaray ace scoring five goals in six appearances in the Europa League this season.

Everton are believed to be eyeing both a right-back and a winger this month, with additional depth and quality required in those areas of the pitch moving forward. Now, a key update has emerged regarding a signing in one of those positions.

Everton want to sign £7.4m defender

According to Takvim [via Sport Witness], Everton are keen on securing the signing of Galatasaray right-back Elias Jelert, as they look to the future with Coleman and Young in the latter stages of their careers.

They could snap him up for £7.4m, with his current club willing to sell him on a permanent deal in January, with offers expected to arrive for him.

Jelert could be exactly what Everton need in January, at a time when Coleman and Young are closer to 40 than 30, and clearly a long way past their very best, despite still giving their all for the club.

At 21, the Galatasaray man would be a long-term addition as well as possibly an immediate key man, with one goal coming his way in the Europa League this season, as well as an 86.4% pass completion rate in the competition. Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has even described him as "complete" and "one of the most interesting young right-backs in Europe".

Jelert may tick so many boxes for Everton, and if they can beat others to his signing, it could end up being a masterstroke, given how highly rated he is as a young player with a bright future in the game.