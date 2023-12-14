Everton have been credited with an interest in a new defender, but a fresh report has revealed that they aren’t the only club who are looking to bring him to the Premier League in January.

Sean Dyche's current left-back options

The Toffees have Ashley Young and Vitaliy Mykolenko as their two natural candidates at left-back as it stands, but there’s a chance that the former could be heading for the exit door either in the upcoming window or next summer for two reasons in particular.

The Goodison Park veteran is now 38 years of age, and with his short-term deal also set to expire at the end of the season (Everton contracts), Sean Dyche may have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement for him should he not be offered the chance to extend his stay beyond the conclusion of the campaign.

If that is the case, Gent’s Archie Brown has emerged as a potential target, with the 21-year-old having only put pen to paper at his new club four months ago from Lausanne-Sport, where he’s so far made a total of 18 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Brown statistics).

The Belgian Pro League star already has experience under his belt playing in England having grown up in the academy at Derby County, and if the following update is to be believed, he could be heading for a return to his homeland with three clubs monitoring his situation.

Everton keeping tabs on Brown

According to The Daily Mail, Everton are interested in Brown, but they are also set to face stiff competition from teams in a couple of other countries ahead of January.

“Everton and Burnley are among the clubs keeping an eye on former Derby youngster Archie Brown. And the English left-back is now back on the radar of sides in England as well as from Germany's Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A. As well as Everton and Burnley, Championship Leeds are also monitoring Brown.”

Brown is a real prospect for the future

While Brown is naturally a defender, he’s much stronger in the attacking aspect of his game where he’s posted 43 contributions (24 goals and 19 assists), from 136 appearances since the start of his career, displaying his desire to get involved in the final third.

Standing at 6 foot 2, the left-footed ace has also recorded 51 crosses over the course of the current campaign which is the second-highest total throughout his squad, so he loves to burst down the flank, dribble past his marker and whip balls into the box (FBRef - Gent statistics).

Alongside at left-back, Brown even has the versatility to operate higher up in the midfield and as a centre-back, so his ability to provide cover in positions outside of his own should any unexpected injuries occur will be yet another attractive attribute to Dyche and Everton, making this one to watch.